Top Story Spotlight Marion woman charged in burglary cases from 2020, 2023 with DNA evidence Mike Conley May 21, 2026 May 21, 2026 Updated 23 mins ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office recently solved two burglary cases dating back to 2020 and 2023 using DNA technology.kAm%96 EH@ 3FC8=2CJ 42D6D H6C6 D@=G65 H:E9 E96 FD6 @7 E96 4@>3:?65 s}p x?56I $JDE6> 2?5 E96 :?G6DE:82E:G6 H@C< @7 s6E64E:G6D q:==:6 qC@H? 2?5 s6CC:4< |4v:??:D[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6 7C@> E96 D96C:77VD @77:46]k^Am Shannon Mills PHOTO SUBMITTED kAm$92??@? }:4@=6 |:==D[ bb[ @7 |2C:@?[ H2D 492C865 H:E9 76=@?J D64@?5\568C66 3FC8=2CJ[ 76=@?J =2C46?J 27E6C 3C62<:?8 2?5 6?E6C:?8[ 76=@?J 3C62<:?8 2?5 6?E6C:?8 2?5 76=@?J =2C46?J 27E6C 3C62<:?8 2?5 6?E6C:?8[ E96 D96C:77VD @77:46 D2:5]k^Am kAm%96 492C86D DE6> 7C@> E96 3C62<\:? @7 2 C6D:56?46 @? |24< }@3=:EE #@25 :? a_a_ 2?5 E96 3C62<\:? @7 2 DE@C286 F?:E :? |2C:@? :? a_ab]k^Am People are also reading… McDowell County board opposes state property tax restriction proposal Panthers great says Chris Brazzell II reminds him of this elite NFL WR NC high school baseball coach collapses and dies before team’s playoff game. What we know Father injured, 18-year-old son killed in Burke County shooting along Mount Olive Church Road Got a McDowell County paranormal experience? Now is the time to speak up State lawmaker from Guilford calls on Foxx to resign after her response to fourth grader America 250: A look at McDowell County's origins, and its namesake Marion man injured in shooting in Newton; police say 1 gunman charged Update: Old Fort man killed in motorcycle crash on I-40 identified McDowell Tech names Penny Lonon 2026 Excellence in Teaching Award recipient Meet the Morganton woman who says hard work has kept her going ... for 105 years North Cove Elementary alumni turned love of creativity into career of service McDowell County EMS deputy director: A letter to the community during National EMS Week What's going on at West McDowell Middle? $4 million grant moving fields out of floodplain McDowell County fourth graders drew flags as part of America 250 celebrations. See the winners. kAmx? >2?J 42D6D[ :56?E:7J:?8 2 DFDA64E E9C@F89 s}p 6G:56?46 42? E2<6 J62CD[ 2D :?5:G:5F2=D >FDE 7:CDE 36 6?E6C65 :?E@ E96 s}p :?56I DJDE6> 367@C6 2 >2E49 42? 36 >256[ E96 D96C:77VD @77:46 D2:5] x? E96D6 42D6D[ 6G:56?46 4@==64E65 7C@> 3@E9 :?4:56?ED H2D =2E6C 2?2=JK65 2?5 >2E4965 E9C@F89 E96 s}p :?56I[ 2==@H:?8 56E64E:G6D E@ :56?E:7J E96 DFDA64E 2?5 >@G6 E96 :?G6DE:82E:@?D 7@CH2C5[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^Am kAm|:==D H2D 2CC6DE65 @? |2J `d 2?5 C646:G65 2 D64FC65 3@?5 @7 Sa_[___[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Father injured, 18-year-old son killed in Burke County shooting along Mount Olive Church Road No charges have been filed in the shooting. Marion man injured in shooting in Newton; police say 1 gunman charged A Marion woman and a baby were also named as victims. Marion man charged with burglary and kidnapping after woman held against her will in home He is charged with felony first-degree burglary and felony second-degree kidnapping. 5 antique guns stolen from Historic Carson House in McDowell County “Please help us recover these important pieces of history so they can be safely returned." Watch Now: Related Video Police who defended Capitol on Jan. 6 sue over Trump compensation fund Trump's Political Position Deteriorates, Analyst Warns Trump's Political Position Deteriorates, Analyst Warns Mike Pence criticizes Trump's 'lawfare' fund that may help Jan. 6 rioters Mike Pence criticizes Trump's 'lawfare' fund that may help Jan. 6 rioters When To Travel This Memorial Day: Best Vs Worst Times When To Travel This Memorial Day: Best Vs Worst Times Recommended for you