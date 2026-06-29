Alert Top Story N.C. Highway 226 North closed Monday afternoon due to overturned tractor-trailer Mike Conley Jun 29, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts N.C. Highway 226 North, going up Coxes Creek Mountain in McDowell County, is closed due to an overturned tractor-trailer as of 3 p.m. Monday.kAmsC:G6CD 2C6 2D<65 E@ D66< 2? 2=E6C?2E:G6 C@FE6 2?5 6IA64E EC2G6= 56=2JD :? E9:D 2C62] %C24E@C\EC2:=6CD D9@F=5 ?@E FD6 }]r] w:89H2J aae p @C !6AA6CD rC66< #@25 2D 2? 2=E6C?2E6 C@FE6[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6 @? |@?52J 27E6C?@@? 7C@> 6>6C86?4J @77:4:2=D] k^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Man pleads guilty of distributing 156 pounds of meth in Burke, McDowell counties The man supplied large batches of methamphetamine to local dealers. McDowell County woman charged after child tests positive for meth Further investigation and a positive drug analysis test determined the juvenile had been exposed to a controlled substance, and charges were filed. Overmountain Men from NC played role in 'the turning of the tide' of the Revolutionary War As the United States celebrates the 250th anniversary of its founding, it is a great time to look back at western North Carolina’s and more sp… Route 70 Cruisers help drive student success with donation to McDowell Tech The club has donated $1,500 through the McDowell Technical Community College Foundation Inc. to support scholarships and student assistance. City of Marion reminds water customers: Drought restrictions remain in effect There has been a rapid decline in water levels at the city's raw water intakes, particularly at Clear Creek and Mackey Creek. Watch Now: Related Video Why the June full moon is called the Strawberry Moon 'I thought I was going to die': Survivor recounts Venezuela earthquakes 'I thought I was going to die': Survivor recounts Venezuela earthquakes Venezuela: Survivors say rescue effort too slow Venezuela: Survivors say rescue effort too slow Iran Condemns US Strikes and Warns Over Strait of Hormuz Tensions Iran Condemns US Strikes and Warns Over Strait of Hormuz Tensions Recommended for you