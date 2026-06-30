Featured Top Story Spotlight Marion, Old Fort elections moving to even-numbered years after passage of state bill wchapman Jun 30, 2026 15 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A total of 739 ballots were cast out of 4,298 eligible voters in Marion and Old Fort in 2025 municipal elections. MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS kAmt=64E:@?D :? ~=5 u@CE 2?5 |2C:@? H:== >@G6 E@ 6G6?\?F>36C65 J62CD 27E6C E96 }]r] v6?6C2= pDD6>3=J A2DD65 w@FD6 q:== `_bd]k^AmkAm%96 3:==[ E:E=65 “'2C:@FD {@42= t=64E:@? r92?86D xxx[” >2<6D 6=64E:@? 42=6?52C 492?86D E@ >F?:4:A2=:E:6D :? |4s@H6==[ r2E2H32 2?5 6:89E @E96C 4@F?E:6D :? E96 DE2E6] |F?:4:A2= 6=64E:@?D :? |4s@H6== r@F?EJ 92G6 AC6G:@FD=J 366? 96=5 :? @55\?F>36C65 J62CD]k^AmkAm%96 }]r] w@FD6 A2DD65 E96 =@42= 3:== 3J 2 G@E6 @7 fg\bc @? yF?6 ab] %96 3:== H2D AC6G:@FD=J 2AAC@G65 3J E96 }]r] $6?2E6] %96 3:== H2D C2E:7:65 @? (65?6D52J 2?5 5@6D ?@E ?665 E96 8@G6C?@CVD 2AAC@G2= E@ 8@ :?E@ 67764E]k^Am kAm}@ 6=64E:@?D H:== 36 96=5 :? a_af] p== D:EE:?8 >F?:4:A2= 4@F?4:= >6>36CD H:== C646:G6 2? 255:E:@?2= J62C E@ E96:C E6C>D @7 D6CG:46] |F?:4:A2= 6=64E:@?D H:== C6DF>6 :? a_ag H:E9 4@F?4:= >6>36CD H9@ H@F=5 92G6 366? FA 7@C 6=64E:@? :? a_af @? 32==@ED]k^Am People are also reading… Man pleads guilty of distributing 156 pounds of meth in Burke, McDowell counties Have the Carolina Panthers found yet another undrafted gem? The Madness holds soft opening of the new Marion restaurant N.C. Highway 226 North closed Monday afternoon due to overturned tractor-trailer United States has already lost World Cup with its greed and hostility | Opinion Overmountain Men from NC played role in 'the turning of the tide' of the Revolutionary War America is in a mood on the cusp of 250th birthday Route 70 Cruisers help drive student success with donation to McDowell Tech City of Marion reminds water customers: Drought restrictions remain in effect Thousands feared dead after two major earthquakes strike Venezuela How slavery in western North Carolina created lasting economic power Basketball standouts from Maiden, Hickory, McDowell to play in East-West all-star games McDowell County woman charged after child tests positive for meth Letter from Marion resident voices concern over state legislation Family Beach Day at Lake James State Park was a success. Next year's date is already set k9am(:== 4:EJ 6=64E:@?D 364@>6 A2CE:D2?nk^9amkAm|F?:4:A2= 6=64E:@?D :? |4s@H6== r@F?EJ 92G6 366? ?@?A2CE:D2? 2?5 H:== 4@?E:?F6 E@ 36 ?@?A2CE:D2?]k^Amk9am(9J 492?86 E96 6=64E:@? 42=6?52Cnk^9am kAm|@C6 E92? d_ >F?:4:A2=:E:6D :? }@CE9 r2C@=:?2 92G6 6G6?\J62C 6=64E:@?D[ 244@C5:?8 E@ :?7@C>2E:@? AC6D6?E65 2E E96 y2?] a_ w:4<@CJ r:EJ r@F?4:= >66E:?8]k^Am kAmx? a_ad[ G@E6C EFC?@FE 7@C >F?:4:A2= 6=64E:@?D :? |4s@H6== r@F?EJ H2D `f]`hT[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 52E2 7C@> E96 }@CE9 r2C@=:?2 $E2E6 q@2C5 @7 t=64E:@?D H63D:E6] x? a_ab[ EFC?@FE H2D `_]afT 2?5 :? a_a`[ :E H2D `g]bbT]k^Am kAm'@E6C EFC?@FE 7@C 6G6?\J62C 6=64E:@?D :? |4s@H6== r@F?EJ 92D 366? 36EH66? 23@FE c_T 2?5 fdT 7@C E96 =2DE `a J62CD]k^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. wchapman Author email Follow wchapman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular How NC’s 11th Congressional District could help shape a national Democratic wave A report published June 17 by The Center For Politics said North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District could be key in determining the size o… Watch Now: Related Video OKC musicians preview Great American State Fair set in Washington, D.C. Lincoln County was site of major victory for Patriot forces during Revolutionary War Lincoln County was site of major victory for Patriot forces during Revolutionary War Hear about role city of Newton played in the Revolutionary War Hear about role city of Newton played in the Revolutionary War Speaker Mike Johnson asserts Trump won't veto housing bill Speaker Mike Johnson asserts Trump won't veto housing bill Recommended for you