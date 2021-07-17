COVID-19 cases up in McDowell, across NC. Health officials offer incentives to get vaccinations

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,023 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, up from 1,020 on Thursday. McDowell County contributed 17 to that total.
Before Thursday, daily case counts hadn’t gone above 1,000 since early May. Health officials said the rise is mostly due to the delta variant spreading among people who haven’t been vaccinated for COVID-19, The News & Observer reported.
Four additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported on Friday in North Carolina. Deaths don’t necessarily occur on the day the state reports them. The state health department revises its daily figures as more information becomes available.
At least 536 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday, up from 494 the day before.
As of Wednesday, the most recent date available, 4.2% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.
The McDowell County Health Department reported Friday that 17 additional McDowell County residents had tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for the week of Saturday, July 10 through Friday, July 16.
This brings the total number of positives to 5,233 in McDowell County since the pandemic started last year. There have been 47,163 tests conducted, 41,929 negative results and one test is pending results. Presently, there are 25 individuals in quarantine, 5,131 out of quarantine and 77 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 5.8%, according to a news release, slightly higher than the state target.
McDowell County’s COVID-19 data dashboard is updated daily (Monday through Friday) and can be found by visiting www.mcdowellem.com or by going to http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html
“Outbreaks, like COVID-19, take much time to eradicate,” said Public Health Director Karen Powell. “Even with the best precautions and a very effective vaccine, the virus is still prominent and is being transmitted from person to person. We are watching the numbers begin to climb back up, with the trends in variants, and I expect this to continue. The community needs to understand and remember that the COVID-19 pandemic is not over and we must continue to be precautious and vigilant to protect ourselves. We are enjoying many more activities this summer than the last. Families are traveling, kids are going to camp, and mass gatherings of friends and families are in full swing. Yet, the COVID-19 virus is still out there and people are getting sick.
“If you test positive for COVID-19, please follow the quarantine measures given to you by the Health Department. It is critical that you and your household members stay home and away from others. If you are not sure what the quarantine measures are, please call the Health Department and someone will talk those through with you. The vaccine is imperative in our fight against COVID-19. The Health Department offers all three brands of vaccine. Anyone that is 12 years of age or older should consider getting the vaccine immediately. Please take care of your family, your friends, and your community.”
Residents in need of a COVID-19 test are encouraged to call their primary care physician or CVS pharmacy for testing. The uninsured or people who cannot afford a COVID-19 test can call the McDowell County Health Department at 828-652-6811 to schedule a test.
No appointment is needed for the upcoming Public Health COVID-19 vaccination clinic to be held Wednesday, July 21 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the McDowell County Health Department. This clinic is for ages 12 years old and older. First dose vaccine appointments can be booked online by visiting http://www.myspot.nc.gov or by calling the Vaccine Call Center at 828-803-4552. McDowell County Health Department will offer $25 Summer Cards at this clinic. Anyone 18 and older who gets their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine will receive a $25 card after vaccination while supplies last. Cards are for the first dose only for both the person being vaccinated and the driver. As part of its ongoing effort to get more North Carolinians vaccinated and safely bring summer back, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is offering the $25 Summer Cards at McDowell County Health Department to offset the time and transportation costs of getting vaccinated, according to the news release.
Homebound residents who want the vaccine but are unable to reach a vaccination site are encouraged to contact the Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) for further assistance. In partnership with the Community Paramedic Program, homebound residents can have the vaccine delivered and administered at their home.