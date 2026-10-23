Top Story Spotlight Marion Business Association reports new openings, closings and property sales Mike Conley Oct 23, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save From July through September, Marion welcomed three new businesses and at the same time saw two longtime businesses close for good.kAm%92E H2D E96 C6A@CE 7C@> rCJDE2= {6536EE6C[ E96 4FCC6?E AC6D:56?E @7 E96 |2C:@? qFD:?6DD pDD@4:2E:@?] {6536EE6C 82G6 E96 BF2CE6C=J C6A@CE @7 |2C:@?’D 3FD:?6DD 24E:G:EJ 7C@> yF=J E@ $6AE6>36C a_ae 5FC:?8 %F6D52J’D >66E:?8 @7 E96 |2C:@? r:EJ r@F?4:=]k^AmkAmsFC:?8 E92E E9C66\>@?E9 A6C:@5[ |2C:@? H6=4@>65 E9C66 ?6H 3FD:?6DD6Di %96 !2C=@C r2C[ {:36CEJ r@:? 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Owners provide update on plans First ever Old Fort Harvest Festival to take place Saturday Retired state trooper donates $2,000 to support McDowell Tech BLET cadets Halloween festivities to fill downtown Marion with food, dancing and spooky fun starting Friday McDowell Commissioners approve reappraisal schedule A Note from School: Keeping children and families first Hunter's Liver Mush needs help with repairs, rising costs to keep Marion business operating McDowell candidates weigh in on affordability, mental health and Helene recovery 3 hospitalized when horses panic and jump at popular NC tourist attraction Old Fort officially moves municipal elections to even-numbered years JD Vance to rally Republicans in western North Carolina on Monday McDowell County election officials report steady turnout for early voting Liberty Coin & Bullion brings rare coins, currency and collectibles to Marion 6 free fall-themed events happening in and near McDowell County this weekend Wake Forest’s depth on full display in 41-7 rout of Cal kAmuC@> yF=J E@ $6AE6>36C[ E96 |qp 96=5 7@FC C:33@?\4FEE:?8 46C6>@?:6D] %96J H6C6 96=5 7@C !@=:D965 }2:= $2=@?[ r2C@=:?2 |@F?E2:? $2=6D #62= tDE2E6[ q@5J (:56 (6==?6DD 2?5 r@==:6C’D rC62>6CJ]k^AmkAm%96 |qp C6A@CE65 E92E 7@FC 3FD:?6DD6D 92G6 6:E96C C6=@42E65 @C 8@EE6? 2 ?6H @H?6C] %96J 2C6i C25:@ DE2E:@? 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There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular When will Copper Penny Grill open in Marion? Owners provide update on plans “We are making progress every day and are just as excited as you are to open our doors." Hunter's Liver Mush needs help with repairs, rising costs to keep Marion business operating “This fundraiser is a chance for the community to rally around a local pillar that has meant so much to so many people." Liberty Coin & Bullion brings rare coins, currency and collectibles to Marion Liberty Coin & Bullion is owned and operated by Jeff Bryan. 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