Top Story Spotlight Gov. Stein to cut ribbon for new Fonta Flora trailhead park in Old Fort Mike Conley Nov 27, 2026 Nov 27, 2026 Updated 1 hr ago 0 The celebration runs from 10:15 to 11:15 a.m. at the park’s covered trailside pavilion along Lackey Town Road. The new trailhead park and pavilion have a dog park and can be seen from Interstate 40 FACEBOOK Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mike Conley A newly completed section of the Fonta Flora State Trail and trailhead park in Old Fort are set to open and the governor is expected to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony.kAmv@G] y@D9 $E6:? :D D4965F=65 E@ 56=:G6C C6>2C<D 2?5 4FE 2 C:33@? 24C@DD E96 4@>A=6E65 D64E:@? @7 E96 u@?E2 u=@C2 $E2E6 %C2:= 2E pCC@H9625 !2C< :? ~=5 u@CE @? %9FCD52J[ s64] b[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^AmkAmuC:6?5D @7 u@?E2 u=@C2 $E2E6 %C2:= 2?5 E96 E@H? @7 ~=5 u@CE 2C6 4@\9@DE:?8 E96 @FE5@@C 565:42E:@? 2?5 :?G:E6 E96 AF3=:4 E@ 2EE6?5[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 C6=62D6]k^Am kAm%96 46=63C2E:@? 368:?D 2E `_i`d 2]>] 2E E96 A2C<’D 4@G6C65 EC2:=D:56 A2G:=:@? @? {24<6J %@H? #@25] %96 ?6H EC2:=9625 A2C< 2?5 A2G:=:@? 92G6 2 5@8 A2C< 2?5 42? 36 D66? 7C@> x?E6CDE2E6 c_]k^Am People are also reading… One area baseball player and one softball player just signed to play in SEC Alumni Spotlight: From Old Fort to Washington, D.C., Blaise Parker credits school for values in life Sealed box of puppies was thrown off McDowell bridge, shelter says. 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Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Sunday's Marion Christmas Parade to feature longtime business owners, marching band and floats Featuring floats, local performers, and a visit from Santa Claus, the Marion Christmas parade has been a family-friendly holiday tradition for… Girl Scouts to open 2027 summer camp registration Nov. 30 Planning ahead for summer 2027? 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