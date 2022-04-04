Book on women of World War II features Marion native

BLUFFTON, Indiana

Author Kayleen Reusser, who writes about World War II, recently released her first book focused on women in the military during that time.

“Born To Be Soldiers: Those Plucky Women of World War II” is a compilation of stories from 13 women interviewed by the author.

One story centers on Ruth Cooper Licking, a native of Marion, North Carolina.

Licking was born on Feb. 16, 1921, in Marion to William E. and Sallie (Pyatt) Cooper.

She graduated from Marion High School and enlisted in the Army in 1943. After completing boot camp, she was assigned to Randolph Air Base in clerical duties.

During her service, she was nominated by other WACs as Miss Victory — the epitome of a good soldier, according to the website WikiTree.

“I believed the good Lord intended me to be a soldier,” she said.

At Randolph, she met her future husband, Bill Licking of Greensburg, Indiana. They married in the base chapel. After the war, they opened a menswear store in Bluffton, Indiana, and raised four children.

Preceded in death by her husband, Ruth Licking died at the age of 97 on Sept. 29, 2018, at River Terrace Estates in Bluffton, where she spent the last 13 years of her life playing cards and spending time with her many friends, according to her obituary.

The 13 women in the book, all interviewed by Reusser, served in the Army, Army Air Corps, Coast Guard and Navy.

The release of “Born to be Solders: Those Plucky Women of World War II” brings a different perspective to the traditional World War II stories of men fighting in war, according to Reusser.

“The 350,000 American women who volunteered to serve where they were needed are inspirational at a time when we need good role models of sacrificial living, patriotism, hard work ethic, and belief in oneself,” said Reusser.

Reusser’s next writing project will veer from World War II to interviews with Vietnam veterans. Reusser has also authored 16 nonfiction children’s books for middle-grade students and written for various publications, according to a news release.

“Born to be Solders: Those Plucky Women of World War II” and Reusser’s other works can be published at Amazon.com and other booksellers. For more information, visit her website kayleenreusser.com.