Benefit dinner to help Marion resident Emily Page Gibbs exceeds expectations

A benefit dinner to help Emily Page Gibbs with her struggle against lupus exceeded the expectations of the organizers.

A benefit dinner was held Saturday at the First Presbyterian Church of Marion’s Fellowship Hall.

In July 2020, Emily Gibbs was diagnosed with a severe case of lupus. It is an autoimmune disease that can affect the joints, skin, kidneys, blood cells, brain, heart and lungs.

It happens when the immune system attacks healthy tissues in the body. Symptoms vary but can include fatigue, joint pain, rash and fever. These can periodically get worse with flare-ups and then improve. There is no cure for lupus but treatments can focus on improving the quality of life for the patient by controlling symptoms and minimizing flare-ups. Gibbs’ struggle with lupus has resulted in mounting medical expenses, according to online sources. Her cousin Honnalee Gibbs said the turnout for the dinner went beyond what she and other organizers expected.

“The benefit was a total success,” Honnalee Gibbs told The McDowell News. “We were so amazed at how many people came out to help support our Em, but mostly thankful. We had great team of family and close friends so everything went smoothly.”

She added that she and other organizers had not done anything like this before so they were just winging it. But they had lots of help from caring folks.

“We can’t thank our volunteers enough for all the hard work they put in and time,” said Honnalee Gibbs. “With a goal of selling 400 meals, we exceeded it! Our family cannot thank every person enough for coming and eating and also all of those who donated in some way, cooked, baked, served and bought tickets.”

She added some of the local businesses who helped this possible were Food Lion, Countryside Barbeque, Crabby Abby’s, J. Hartman’s, Luisa’s Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria, Eddie’s Pizza & Pasta and Mike Hollifield at West Court Food Center. The donations from Go Grocery were more than appreciated and organizers can’t thank them enough for the help and generosity. Also, thanks to family of Emily for the event shirts and a shout-out to Meredith Byrd and Sharon Short of Clayton, Georgia.

“Also, a huge thanks to the First Presbyterian Church for allowing us to have this event,” said Honnalee Gibbs. “They were more than accommodating. Our small town can do big things. I’m proud to call it home. Please pray for our Emily! And all others who fight this battle everyday. #fightlikeem.”