Baxter apprentices donate to McDowell Tech
Baxter apprentices donate to McDowell Tech

Baxter apprentices donate to McDowell Tech

In collaboration with McDowell Technical Community College, Baxter Healthcare apprentices (left to right) Daryl Ward, Evelyn Tomas, Cody Horney, Johnathan Hensley, Jesse Rhinecker, and Adam Sparks, organized the delivery and installation of these new electronics and motor controls trainers.

 PHOTO SUBMITTED

Baxter Healthcare’s maintenance apprenticeship program recently made another donation to McDowell Technical Community College.

Baxter supplied an AC/DC electronics trainer as well as the motor controls trainer to the local college.

In collaboration with MTCC, the apprentices Daryl Ward, Evelyn Tomas, Cody Horney, Johnathan Hensley, Jesse Rhinecker, and Adam Sparks, organized the delivery and installation of these new trainers, according to Jonathan Braswell. He is the maintenance technician at Baxter Healthcare and is also an adjunct instructor at McDowell Tech for the Megatronics program.

These trainers will be used for hands-on training including theory and troubleshooting for the electrical part of the program.

“Baxter has always put its best foot forward when it comes to giving back to the community and as an instructor I am very thankful for the contributions they have made,” said Braswell.

