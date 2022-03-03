AccuWeather updates spring forecast. Temperatures above average this weekend.

The stormy pattern is projected to resume in March, according to Pastelok, delivering much-needed precipitation to the region. “It does not look very wet, but there still can be some storms in March and April,” Pastelok said.

This will not be a drought-ending scenario that many are hoping for, especially if the storms take a more northerly track. This would direct the storms into the Pacific Northwest and away from Southern California and the interior Southwest.

“There’s still an opportunity for a little bit of extra rain through April to contribute more to water reservoirs for the late spring and summer,” Pastelok said. He added that the precipitation deficits that built up during midwinter could impact the summer and fall wildfire season even with the prospects of late-winter storms.

As of Feb. 24, 2022, 23% of the western U.S. was experiencing extreme drought and 4% of the region was under exceptional drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. This is a reduction from one year prior when more than 42% of the region was experiencing an extreme drought and 23% was under exceptional drought.

Despite this improvement, most of the region is still experiencing long-term drought hardships.