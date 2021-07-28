10 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID

The McDowell County Health Department reported Wednesday that 10 additional McDowell County residents tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
And North Carolina on Wednesday reported its largest one-day COVID-19 case increase since late February, according to the North Carolina DHHS COVID-19 dashboard.
The state reported 2,633 new cases Wednesday, up 1,000 from Tuesday’s 1,603 new cases.
Monday’s positivity rate — the latest information available — was 10.6%. Before Sunday, when the rate was 10.4%, the positivity rate had not been over 10% since Feb. 1.
The positivity rate had fallen to under 2% in June but was last under 5% on July 15. Health officials have said that a rate of less than 5% shows that the spread of the virus is slowing, while a rate over 5% shows that it is continuing to spread.
There are 1,091 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state, the highest number since late April and an increase of 60 from Tuesday’s 1,031. Twenty-four percent of COVID-19 hospitalized patients in North Carolina are in the ICU, a total of 253 people, according to the dashboard.
As of Wednesday, 55% of North Carolinians 12 years of age or older were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the dashboard. This puts the state at less than the national average of 57.6%. Fifty-eight percent of this age group have gotten at least one dose in North Carolina, compared to 66.6% nationwide.
Despite being below the national average, the amount of vaccine doses administered in North Carolina last week increased from the week prior for the first time since early June.
According to the dashboard, 94,123 doses were administered the week of July 19, compared to 79,861 the week before.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance Tuesday afternoon that everyone in schools should wear a mask regardless of their vaccination status, a move stricter than what the state announced last week.
Gov. Roy Cooper has called a press conference for Thursday to talk about the pandemic.
The latest local numbers released Wednesday brings the total number of positives to 5,338 in McDowell County. There have been 47,584 tests conducted, 42,220 negative results and 26 tests are pending results. As of Wednesday’s report, there were 105 individuals in quarantine, 5,155 out of quarantine and 78 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 25%, according to the news release.
McDowell County’s COVID-19 data dashboard is updated daily (Monday through Friday) and can be found by visiting www.mcdowellem.com or by going to http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html. Due to dramatic increases in COVID-19 infections across McDowell County, press releases have been transitioned back to Monday through Friday.
McDowell County continues to see widespread community transmission of COVID-19. The vast majority of these cases are in people who are not fully vaccinated. Unvaccinated people are very vulnerable to the more contagious and dangerous Delta variant of COVID-19 that is spreading across North Carolina. If you are not vaccinated, we strongly encourage you to get your vaccine as soon as possible.
The COVID-19 vaccine is free and there are multiple vaccine locations around our county to choose from including: McDowell County Health Department, Ingles, Walmart, CVS, Atrium Health Physician Practices and McDowell Family Pharmacy in Old Fort. First dose vaccine appointments can be booked online by visiting http://www.myspot.nc.gov or by calling the Vaccine Call Center at 828-803-4552.
Homebound residents who want the vaccine but are unable to reach a vaccination site are encouraged to contact the Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) for further assistance. In partnership with the Community Paramedic Program, homebound residents can have the vaccine delivered and administered at their home, according to the news release.
Those in need of a COVID-19 test are encouraged to call their primary care physician or CVS pharmacy for testing. If you are uninsured or cannot afford a COVID-19 test, you can call the McDowell County Health Department at 828-652-6811 to schedule a test.