10 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID

The McDowell County Health Department reported Wednesday that 10 additional McDowell County residents tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

And North Carolina on Wednesday reported its largest one-day COVID-19 case increase since late February, according to the North Carolina DHHS COVID-19 dashboard.

The state reported 2,633 new cases Wednesday, up 1,000 from Tuesday’s 1,603 new cases.

Monday’s positivity rate — the latest information available — was 10.6%. Before Sunday, when the rate was 10.4%, the positivity rate had not been over 10% since Feb. 1.

The positivity rate had fallen to under 2% in June but was last under 5% on July 15. Health officials have said that a rate of less than 5% shows that the spread of the virus is slowing, while a rate over 5% shows that it is continuing to spread.

There are 1,091 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state, the highest number since late April and an increase of 60 from Tuesday’s 1,031. Twenty-four percent of COVID-19 hospitalized patients in North Carolina are in the ICU, a total of 253 people, according to the dashboard.