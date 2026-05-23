Spotlight Blue Ridge Parkway visitors reminded to plan ahead for busy season amid Helene recovery Mike Conley May 23, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save As campgrounds, picnic areas and visitor centers open for the season this Memorial Day weekend, the Blue Ridge Parkway is asking park visitors to plan ahead and be patient for upcoming visits.kAm|F=E:A=6 >2:?E6?2?46 2?5 C6A2:C AC@;64ED 2C6 F?56CH2J 24C@DD D6G6C2= D64E:@?D @7 E96 !2C<H2J] %9:D H@C< :D AC:>2C:=J C6=2E65 E@ @?8@:?8 wFCC:42?6 w6=6?6 C6A2:CD 2?5 EH@ vC62E p>6C:42? ~FE5@@CD p4E C@25 AC@;64ED F?56CH2J :? }@CE9 r2C@=:?2 2?5 ':C8:?:2[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6 7C@> E96 !2C<H2J]k^AmkAm':D:E@CD D9@F=5 FD6 42FE:@? ?62C 2== AC@;64E 2C62D 2?5 >FDE ?@E 6?E6C 4=@D65 D64E:@?D] %96 !2C<H2J H63D:E6 2?5 :?E6C24E:G6 >2A AC@G:56 >:=6A@DE\3J\>:=6A@DE DE2EFD FA52E6D[ H:E9 =:?<D E@ AC@;64E :?7@C>2E:@? 2?5 56E@FC >2AD]k^Am People are also reading… Appalachian Mountain Brewery bringing new ‘outpost’ to Old Fort. Here's when, where McDowell County board opposes state property tax restriction proposal Panthers great says Chris Brazzell II reminds him of this elite NFL WR Father injured, 18-year-old son killed in Burke County shooting along Mount Olive Church Road Meet Marion's citizen of the month, a devoted educator Marion woman charged in burglary cases from 2020, 2023 with DNA evidence McDowell Tech names Penny Lonon 2026 Excellence in Teaching Award recipient North Cove Elementary alumni turned love of creativity into career of service NC high school baseball coach collapses and dies before team’s playoff game. What we know Got a McDowell County paranormal experience? Now is the time to speak up West Marion Inc. to hold Juneteenth celebration. Here's when, where all the events take place McDowell County EMS deputy director: A letter to the community during National EMS Week Update: Old Fort man killed in motorcycle crash on I-40 identified Demolition of historic NC mansion nearly complete after a week Meet the Rotary Club of Marion's Students of the Week Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack Visitors enjoy the view at one of nearly 200 Blue Ridge Parkway overlooks, near milepost 172. PHOTO FROM NATIONAL PARK SERVICE kAmx? 2 D:8? @7 @?8@:?8 wFCC:42?6 w6=6?6 C64@G6CJ AC@8C6DD[ E96 q=F6 #:586 !2C<H2J C646?E=J C6@A6?65 5:C64E 2446DD E@ E96 {:?G:==6 u2==D EC2:= DJDE6> 2E >:=6A@DE b`e]c] %9:D @A6?D C64C62E:@? 2446DD E@ E96 2C62 3J H2J @7 E96 `]d\>:=6 DAFC C@25] ':D:E@CD >2J 4@?E:?F6 E@ 2446DD E96 {:?G:==6 u2==D EC2:= DJDE6> 7C@> ~=5 }]r] w:89H2J `_d 7C@> E96 &]$] u@C6DE $6CG:46 A2C<:?8 =@E] %96 G:D:E@C 46?E6C[ A:4?:4 2C62 2?5 42>A8C@F?5 C6>2:? 4=@D65[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^AmkAm':D:E@CD 2C6 6?4@FC2865 E@ 4@?7:C> D4965F=6D 2?5 @A6C2E:?8 9@FCD 7@C 2== !2C<H2J =@42E:@?D 367@C6 E96J EC2G6=] p 4@>AC696?D:G6 =:DE @7 @A6? 724:=:E:6D U>52D9j :?4=F5:?8 G:D:E@C 46?E6CD[ 42>A8C@F?5D[ A:4?:4 2C62D 2?5 @E96C A@AF=2C 56DE:?2E:@?D U>52D9j :D 2G2:=23=6 @?=:?6 2?5 E9C@F89 E96 }!$ pAA] r2>A:?8 C6D6CG2E:@?D 2C6 2G2:=23=6 2E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^#64C62E:@?]8@GQm#64C62E:@?]8@Gk^2m]k^Am kAm%96 !2C<H2J 92D H:?5:?8 8C256D[ =:>:E65 D:89E 5:DE2?46D 2?5 DEF??:?8 D46?:4 G:6HD] sC:G6CD D9@F=5 C6>2:? 2=6CE 2E 2== E:>6D] $276EJ 8F:52?46 7@C 5C:G6CD[ >@E@C4J4=:DED 2?5 9:<6CD :D 2G2:=23=6 @? E96 !2C<H2J H63D:E6]k^AmkAm%96 q=F6 #:586 !2C<H2J :D 2>@?8 E96 =2C86DE 56D:8?65 =2?5D42A6D :? E96 &?:E65 $E2E6D[ @776C:?8 4@F?E=6DD @AA@CEF?:E:6D E@ 6IA6C:6?46 D@FE96C? pAA2=249:2? ?2EFC6[ 9:DE@CJ 2?5 4F=EFC6] (96E96C 5C:G:?8 E96 D46?:4 C@FE6[ 9:<:?8 2 EC2:= @C 6?;@J:?8 2 4@?46CE @C C2?86C AC@8C2>[ G:D:E@CD D9@F=5 A=2? 29625[ C64C62E6 C6DA@?D:3=J 2?5 E2<6 E:>6 E@ 6IA=@C6 E96 E9C:G:?8 82E6H2J 4@>>F?:E:6D 2=@?8 E96 C@FE6[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story