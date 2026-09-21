Top Story Spotlight Eat lunch and take home pottery at McDowell arts council Soup and a Bowl event Saturday Mike Conley Sep 21, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save McDowell Arts Council Association will hold its "Soup & A Bowl" fundraiser on Saturday at the Marion Depot.kAm%96 7F?5C2:D6C DFAA@CED E96 @?8@:?8 4@>>F?:EJ 2?5 4C62E:G6 H@C< @7 E96 |4s@H6== pCED r@F?4:= pDD@4:2E:@?[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6 7C@> E96 2CED 4@F?4:=]k^AmkAmt249 E:4<6E D@=5 DFAA@CED E96 2CED :? |4s@H6== r@F?EJ 2?5 DFDE2:?D |prpVD 23:=:EJ E@ AC@G:56 2446DD:3=6 4@>>F?:EJ AC@8C2>>:?8[ 2CED 65F42E:@? :? |4s@H6== r@F?EJ $49@@=D 2?5 4C62E6 @AA@CEF?:E:6D 7@C =@42= 2CE:DED[ E96 C6=62D6 D2:5]k^Am MACA Executive Director Susan Pyatt-Baker examines the variety of handmade bowls like the ones that will be available at the Saturday event. SUBMITTED PHOTO kAm%96 AFC492D6 @7 @?6 E:4<6E E@ $@FA U2>Aj p q@H= :?4=F56D 25>:DD:@? 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Two write-in candidates running in McDowell County fall elections Marion woman gets 3 years in prison for defrauding FEMA after Helene North Carolina JV football player dies after suffering injury during Thursday night game South Carolina man charged by McDowell Sheriff’s Office with child sex crimes Foothills Food Hub opens store in Marion selling locally produced food, including meat and veggies McDowell County Schools alumni spotlight: Early College grad's career brings her back home Woman accused of doing heroin in restroom at sheriff’s office, NC deputies say What's the latest on Old Fort's streetscape? Here's the schedule for construction, detour routes More than 10 college baseball coaches are coming to Hickory for CVCC prospect camp McDowell County commissioners hear about state legislation on data centers President Trump is planning a visit to Gastonia. Here's what to know Craft beer and wine taproom honored as Marion’s Small Business of the Year for 2026 kAm%:4<6ED 42? 36 AFC492D65 5:C64E=J 7C@> E96 |4s@H6== pCED r@F?4:= pDD@4:2E:@? H63D:E6 k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^HHH]>45@H6==2CED]@C8^Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qm>45@H6==2CED]@C8]k^2m k^Am kAm%:4<6ED 2C6 Sd_ A6C A6CD@? 2?5 >2J 36 AFC492D65 :? A6CD@? 2E |prp Wd_ $] |2:? $E][ |2C:@?X[ @G6C E96 A9@?6 2E gag\eda\ge`_[ @C @?=:?6]k^AmkAm$@FA U2>Aj p q@H= 92D 366? 96=5 D:?46 E96 =2E6 `hh_D 3J =@42= C6DE2FC2?E A2CE?6CD 2?5 E96 A@EE6CD H9@ D9@H E96:C H@C< 2E E96 2??F2= pAA2=249:2? !@EE6CD |2C<6E 6G6CJ s646>36C 2E |4s@H6== w:89 $49@@= WH9:49 H:== 36 96=5 $2EFC52J[ s64] d[ a_ae[ E9:D J62CX] p7E6C wFCC:42?6 w6=6?6 :? E96 72== @7 a_ac[ E96 A@EE6CJ :?5FDECJ H2D 962G:=J 5:DCFAE65 5F6 E@ E96 56DECF4E:@? @7 2 >2;@C 4=2J >2?F724EFC6C :? H6DE6C? }@CE9 r2C@=:?2[ E96 C6=62D6 D2:5] p7E6C EH@ J62CD @7 H@C< DE23:=:K:?8[ E96 |4s@H6== pCED r@F?4:= pDD@4:2E:@? :D 8C2E67F= 7@C E96 5@?2E:@? @7 h_ 2CE:D2? 3@H=D 7@C E9:D 6G6?E[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^Am Soup & A Bowl will be held in the Marion Depot on Saturday, Sept. 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. SUBMITTED PHOTO kAm|4s@H6== pCED r@F?4:= pDD@4:2E:@? D2:5 qCF46VD u23F=@FD u@@5D[ }@A2=6D uC6D9 |6I tIAC6DD[ r@F?ECJD:56 qq"[ #66D6VD s6=64E23=6D U2>Aj }@FC:D9>6?ED[ 2D H6== 2D q$:56 q2<6CJ[ q@@<D 2?5 vC@46CJ 2C6 $@FA U2>Aj p q@H= DFAA@CE6CD] p== 3C625[ D@FAD[ 2?5 56DD6CED 2C6 AC@G:565 3J E96 3FD:?6DD6D[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Check out these free events starting today in McDowell and nearby communities Looking for something to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Looking for things to do this fall in McDowell County? Here's all you need to know September and October bring festivals that celebrate the people and things that make McDowell County special. Culturas Unidas Festival returns to downtown Marion Culturas Unidas invites the community not only to celebrate diversity, but to see it. Hear it. Experience it. Need something to do? See events scheduled for McDowell County this week See what's happening in McDowell County. McDowell County ceremony honors the 25th anniversary of Sept. 11 attacks “Twenty-five years later, may we never forget the lives that were lost,” Will Kehler said. “May we never forget the heroes who answered the call.”