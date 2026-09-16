Featured Top Story Editor's Pick Spotlight Foothills Food Hub opens store in Marion selling locally produced food, including meat and veggies Mike Conley Sep 16, 2026 5 hrs ago 0 × Mike Conley Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Marion now has a store where customers can browse among a selection of meat, produce, eggs, breads, frozen goods and other food items, all of which are produced by North Carolina farmers and growers.kAm%96 u@@E9:==D u@@5 wF3 $E@C6 @A6?65 7@C 3FD:?6DD @? yF=J ag] %96 ?6H DE@C6 42? 36 7@F?5 2E E96 u@@5 wF3[ H9:49 :D 9@FD65 :? E96 7@C>6C q254@4< uFC?:EFC6 3F:=5:?8 2E `hb_ &]$] wHJ] f_ t2DE[ |2C:@?]k^Am McDowell LFAC Executive Director Grace Fitzgerald arranges the selection of meats in the freezer. MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS kAm%96 u@@E9:==D u@@5 wF3 :D 2 AC@8C2> @7 |4s@H6== {@42= u@@5 p5G:D@CJ r@F?4:=[ 2 ?@?AC@7:E E92E H@C<D E@ :>AC@G6 4@>>F?:EJ H6==?6DD 3J 6?DFC:?8 =@42= 7@@5 :D 277@C523=6 2?5 2446DD:3=6] %96 AC@8C2> DFAA@CED 72C>6CD 2?5 7665D E96 4@>>F?:EJ E9C@F89 2 ?6EH@C< @7 =@42= 72C>6CD 2?5 AC@5F46CD[ 2?5 =@42= A2CE?6C @C82?:K2E:@?D]k^Am People are also reading… McDowell Sheriff’s Office, highway patrol, Marion police operation results in 136 charges North Carolina JV football player dies after suffering injury during Thursday night game McDowell County man charged with kicking open front door of house Hungry bear keeps trying to force its way into homes in NC neighborhood, state says McDowell County Emergency Services names deputy director President Trump is planning a visit to Gastonia. Here's what to know Forest City man charged with shooting back window out of vehicle in McDowell County South Carolina man charged by McDowell Sheriff’s Office with child sex crimes Culturas Unidas Festival returns to downtown Marion McDowell County ceremony honors the 25th anniversary of Sept. 11 attacks Global nonprofit lists NC dead last in ranking of best states for workers. Here's why Data centers, streetscape project, homelessness to headline meetings in McDowell this week See which western NC high school football team had to cancel this week's games due to injuries This nationally ranked CVCC team is now a club, leaving families with questions, expenses Festivals, music and more: 6 free events happening this weekend in McDowell County area kAm{2DE J62C[ E96 u@@5 wF3 @A6?65 :ED ?6H =@42E:@? 2E `hb_ &]$] wHJ] f_ t2DE 2?5 =2F?4965 2? @?=:?6 >2C<6EA=246 E@ D9@A 7@C =@42= 7@@5 E92E 4@>6D DEC2:89E 7C@> =@42= 72C>D 2?5 AC@5F46CD :? E96 C68:@?[ 244@C5:?8 E@ AC6G:@FD DE@CJ 3J %96 |4s@H6== }6HD]k^AmkAm“(6 AC:@C:E:K6 |4s@H6== 72C>6CD 2?5 2=D@ @776C 8@@5D E92E 42?VE 36 7@F?5 :? |4s@H6== r@F?EJ[” |4s@H6== {upr tI64FE:G6 s:C64E@C vC246 u:EK86C2=5 D2:5 =2DE J62C]k^Am Fresh produce like onions and cantaloupes are sold at the Foothills Food Hub Store in Marion. MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS kAm}@H[ E96 ?6H u@@5 wF3 DE@C6 :D C625J 7@C 4FDE@>6CD :? A6CD@?] %96 DE@C6 :D @A6? @? %F6D52JD 7C@> ?@@? E@ e A]>]k^Am kAm“%9:D :D E96 :?:E:2= A92D6 @7 E6DE:?8 @FE E96 4@>>F?:EJ 7665324< 2?5 56>2?5 7@C =@42==J AC@5F465 8@@5D[” u:EK86C2=5 D2:5] “(6 92G6 7C6D9 AC@5F46[ 52:CJ[ >62ED[ 688D[ 9@?6J[ 5CJ 8@@5D[ 7C@K6? 8@@5D 2?5 >@C6]”k^Am kAm%96 w:DE@C:4 |2C:@? %2:=82E6 |2C<6E 96=5 @? $2EFC52JD :? 5@H?E@H? |2C:@? :D 2=D@ 2 AC@8C2> 3J E96 u@@5 wF3] u:EK86C2=5 D2:5 3@E9 AC@8C2>D FD6 D=:89E=J 5:776C6?E 72C>6CD 2?5 8C@H6CD 7@C E96:C C6DA64E:G6 AC@5F4ED]k^Am The Foothills Food Hub Store opened on Tuesday, July 28. The new store can be found at the Food Hub, which is housed in the former Badcock Furniture building at 1930 U.S. 70 East. MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS kAm“xE’D ?@E 6I24E=J E96 D2>6 72C>6CD[” D96 D2:5] “%96 u@@E9:==D u@@5 wF3 H@C<D H:E9 E96 ?6EH@C< @7 8C@H6CD 2?5 72C>6CD] (6 2C6 H@C<:?8 H:E9 23@FE d_ E@ e_ @? 2 C68F=2C 32D:D]”k^Am kAmpE E96 ?6H DE@C6[ A6@A=6 42? 7:?5 2== <:?5D @7 7@@5 AC@5F4ED] x? E96 7C66K6C 2C6 >62E AC@5F4ED 7C@> |4s@H6== 2?5 DFCC@F?5:?8 4@F?E:6D] !C@5F46CD :?4=F56 r=2C< u2C>D :? |4s@H6== r@F?EJ 2?5 yc r2EE=6 r@>A2?J :? |@C82?E@?] %96 DE@C6 42CC:6D 49:4<6? 7C@> y@J46 u2C>D :? (:?DE@?\$2=6>]k^Am kAm“!6@A=6 23D@=FE6=J =@G6 E96 y@J46 u2C>D 49:4<6?[” u:EK86C2=5 D2:5] “%96J D2J :E 92D 2 8C62E 7=2G@C]”k^AmkAmp?@E96C 7C66K6C 92D 2 D6=64E:@? @7 7C@K6? 7@@5D E92E 2C6 ?@E >62E] “tG6CJE9:?8 96C6 :D >256 :? }@CE9 r2C@=:?2[” u:EK86C2=5 D2:5 2D D96 =@@<65 :? E92E 7C66K6C]k^Am kAm%92E :?4=F56D 7C@K6? 3FCC:E@D[ 7C@K6? 49:4<6? A:6D 2?5 7C@K6? A:KK2] %96 DE@C6 42CC:6D :46 4C62> 7C@> #:G6C36?5 rC62>6CJ 2?5 {66’D ~?6 u@CEF?6 u2C>]k^AmkAmp?@E96C D64E:@? 42CC:6D 7C6D9 AC@5F46 =:<6 @?:@?D 2?5 42?E2=@FA6D]k^Am kAm“(6 92G6 2 8C62E D6=64E:@? @7 @C82?:4 AC@5F4ED[” u:EK86C2=5 D2:5] !C@5F46CD :?4=F56 %6?5(6== u2C> :? ~=5 u@CE[ H9:49 72C>D @? =2?5 24C@DD |4s@H6== r@F?EJ]k^Am McDowell LFAC Executive Director Grace Fitzgerald arranges the apples and tomatoes and other fruits and vegetables at the Foothills Food Hub Store. MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS kAm%96 u@@E9:==D u@@5 wF3 $E@C6 42CC:6D 3C625 AC@5F4ED 7C@> u@FC $:DE6CD q2<6CJ :? q=24< |@F?E2:?] xE 92D 2 DFAA=J @7 D2F46D[ 4@C?>62=[ 8C:ED[ D2=D2 2?5 9@?6J 7C@> =@42= @C 2C62 AC@5F46CD]k^Am kAm$:?46 E96 DE@C6 @A6?65[ E96 7665324< 7C@> E96 4@>>F?:EJ 92D 366? A@D:E:G6[ u:EK86C2=5 D2:5]k^Am A selection of fresh vegetables includes products from various local growers. MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS kAm“(6’G6 925 2 DE625J 7=@H @7 4FDE@>6CD 2?5 2 =@E @7 6I4:E6>6?E[ 2?5 2 =@E @7 A6@A=6 92G6 366? 6I4:E65 E@ D66 :E 8C@H[” D96 D2:5]k^AmkAmu:EK86C2=5 D2:5 E96 DE277 92D C646:G65 C64@>>6?52E:@?D 23@FE 5:776C6?E EJA6D @7 AC@5F4ED E@ D6==] “(6 H:== 4@?E:?F6 E@ H6=4@>6 4FDE@>6CD E@ 4@>6 96C6 2?5 =6E FD <?@H H92E E96J H@F=5 =:<6 E@ D66[” D96 25565]k^Am kAm%96 u@@E9:==D u@@5 wF3 $E@C6 @776CD @?=:?6 @C56C:?8 7@C A:4<FA 2?5 56=:G6CJ]k^Am The store carries bread products from Four Sisters Bakery in Black Mountain. MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS kAm%96 ?6H DE@C6 :D 2?@E96C DE6A :? 4@?E:?F:?8 E96 >:DD:@? @7 E96 u@@E9:==D u@@5 wF3 H9:49 :D 4@??64E:?8[ 4@@C5:?2E:?8 2?5 DEC6?8E96?:?8 E96 =@42= 7@@5 DJDE6>]k^AmkAmu:EK86C2=5 25565 E92E DE@C6 2:>D DE@C6 E@ 9:89=:89E E96 8C@H6CD 2?5 72C>6CD 7C@> |4s@H6== r@F?EJ 2?5 DFCC@F?5:?8 4@F?E:6D “E@ D9@H ;FDE 9@H >F49 AC@5F46 2?5 7@@5 :D 36:?8 8C@H? 2?5 :D 36:?8 AC@5F465 96C6]”k^Am kAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@?[ G:D:E E96 k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^Ta_9EEAD^^HHH]72463@@<]4@>^u@@E9:==Du@@5wF3Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qmu@@E9:==D u@@5 wF3 u2463@@< A286] k^2mk^Am The Foothills Food Hub Store has a supply of sauces, cornmeal, grits, salsa and honey from local or area producers. MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Satisfy your cravings With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. 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