The 2026 Culturas Unidas festival in Marion will feature live music, cultural performances, traditional food, family activities, community organizations and opportunities to experience traditions representing the diversity of the community.
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Mayor Steve Little and Margarita Yanes, executive director/CEO of Centro Unido Latino Americano, welcome the crowd to the Culturas Unidas Festival in downtown Marion in 2024. The mayor will issue a Hispanic Heritage Month proclamation for Marion.
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From 3-8 p.m. on Main Street in downtown Marion, Culturas Unidas Festival 2026 will bring together music, dance, tradition, recognition and community under one message: Many cultures. One community. Where everyone belongs.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
The festival program will also feature Aztec dance, the U.S. national anthem and the Culturas Unidas Awards, recognizing individuals whose leadership and service strengthen our community.
The 2026 Culturas Unidas festival in Marion will feature live music, cultural performances, traditional food, family activities, community organizations and opportunities to experience traditions representing the diversity of the community.
Mayor Steve Little and Margarita Yanes, executive director/CEO of Centro Unido Latino Americano, welcome the crowd to the Culturas Unidas Festival in downtown Marion in 2024. The mayor will issue a Hispanic Heritage Month proclamation for Marion.
From 3-8 p.m. on Main Street in downtown Marion, Culturas Unidas Festival 2026 will bring together music, dance, tradition, recognition and community under one message: Many cultures. One community. Where everyone belongs.