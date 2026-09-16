Top Story Spotlight Two write-in candidates running in McDowell County fall elections Mike Conley Sep 16, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Two write-in candidates have emerged in the 2026 general election in McDowell County.kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQmy6DD:42 $9F7@C5[ bh[ @7 E96 |24<6J’D rC66< #@25 2C62 @7 |4s@H6==[ :D 2 HC:E6\:? 42?5:52E6 7@C E96 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ r=6C< @7 $FA6C:@C r@FCE @77:46]k^AmkA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm“x 2> 2 =:76=@?8 C6D:56?E @7 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ H:E9 566A E:6D E@ E96 !=62D2?E v2C56?D 4@>>F?:EJ[” $9F7@C5 D2:5]k^AmkA 4=2DDlQq@5JQmp7E6C 9:89 D49@@=[ $9F7@C5 2EE6?565 E96 &?:G6CD:EJ @7 }@CE9 r2C@=:?2 2E vC66?D3@C@ H96C6 D96 62C?65 2 32496=@CVD 568C66 :? 9:DE@CJ 2?5 =2E6C 3642>6 2 46CE:7:65 A2C2=682=[ D96 D2:5]k^Am People are also reading… McDowell Sheriff’s Office, highway patrol, Marion police operation results in 136 charges North Carolina JV football player dies after suffering injury during Thursday night game McDowell County man charged with kicking open front door of house Hungry bear keeps trying to force its way into homes in NC neighborhood, state says McDowell County Emergency Services names deputy director President Trump is planning a visit to Gastonia. Here's what to know Forest City man charged with shooting back window out of vehicle in McDowell County South Carolina man charged by McDowell Sheriff’s Office with child sex crimes Culturas Unidas Festival returns to downtown Marion McDowell County ceremony honors the 25th anniversary of Sept. 11 attacks Global nonprofit lists NC dead last in ranking of best states for workers. Here's why Data centers, streetscape project, homelessness to headline meetings in McDowell this week See which western NC high school football team had to cancel this week's games due to injuries This nationally ranked CVCC team is now a club, leaving families with questions, expenses Festivals, music and more: 6 free events happening this weekend in McDowell County area Jessica Shuford kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm$9F7@C5 D2:5 D96 H@C<65 2E E96 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ r=6C< @7 r@FCEVD ~77:46 7@C 2 =:EE=6 >@C6 E92? `_ J62CD :? 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A6E:E:@?D 92D 6?565] “%96C6 :D ?@E 2 A@DD:3:=:EJ 7@C 255:E:@?2= HC:E6\:? DA246D[” !C@ADE D2:5]k^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Will backlash to data centers, Flock cameras impact NC’s US Senate race? 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