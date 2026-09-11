Top Story Spotlight McDowell County ceremony honors the 25th anniversary of Sept. 11 attacks Mike Conley Sep 11, 2026 1 hr ago 0 × Mike Conley Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save On a beautiful, clear Friday morning, McDowell County’s leaders gathered for a solemn ceremony commemorating the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.kAm%96 C6>6>3C2?46 46C6>@?J H2D 96=5 2E E96 |4s@H6== t>6C86?4J $6CG:46D 9625BF2CE6CD @? q2C?6D #@25 :? |2C:@?] %96 @FE5@@C 46C6>@?J H2D 96=5 F?56C?62E9 E96 7=28 A@=6D[ H9:49 96=5 E96 &?:E65 $E2E6D 7=28 2?5 E96 }@CE9 r2C@=:?2 7=28 2E 92=7\DE277]k^Am Mike Conley kAmuC:52J’D 46C6>@?J :?4=F565 E96 DA64:2= &]$] 7=28 FDF2==J 5:DA=2J65 :?D:56 E96 |4s@H6== t>6C86?4J $6CG:46D 9625BF2CE6CD] %9:D =2C86 p>6C:42? 7=28 4@?E2:?D E96 ?2>6D @7 6G6CJ 7:CDE C6DA@?56C H9@ H2D <:==65 :? E96 =:?6 @7 5FEJ @? $6AE] ``[ a__`]k^Am kAmp5C:6??6 #:G6C2 y@?6D[ 56AFEJ 5:C64E@C @7 |4s@H6== t>6C86?4J $6CG:46D[ H6=4@>65 2== E9@D6 H9@ 2EE6?565] y@?6D D2:5 D96 E2=<65 E@ 2 =@E @7 A6@A=6 2E E96 D6CG:46 H9@ C6>6>36C H6== H96C6 E96J H6C6 2?5 H92E E96J H6C6 5@:?8 H96? E96J 962C5 E96 ?6HD 23@FE E96 9@CC:7:4 2EE24<D] y@?6D D2:5 D96 H2D `b 2?5 :? E96 6:89E9 8C256 @? E92E 52J]k^Am People are also reading… Forest City man charged with shooting back window out of vehicle in McDowell County McDowell Sheriff’s Office, highway patrol, Marion police operation results in 136 charges Wildflowers flattened at Burke County I-40 exit, Highway Patrol investigating Baxter International issues recall of IV solutions made at McDowell County plant WNC Renaissance Faire set for this weekend in McDowell County Hungry bear keeps trying to force its way into homes in NC neighborhood, state says McDowell County animal advocate says well-known cat who lived along greenway missing Morganton Festival is this weekend with fun, food, games, music. Here's the schedule Nonprofit to build two new homes for Hurricane Helene survivors in McDowell County Culturas Unidas Festival returns to downtown Marion Lake Lure business gets slight eviction reprieve as judge leaves open combining suits See which western NC high school football team had to cancel this week's games due to injuries David Hoffmann: Local news can bring communities together Marion man accused of waving gun at people floating on Catawba River Burke superintendent addresses Draughn, Freedom football game called at halftime Mike Conley Mike Conley kAm“x 5@?’E E9:?< x F?56CDE@@5 E96 8C2G:EJ @7 H92E 92AA6?65 F?E:= x DE2CE65 >J 42C66C :? 6>6C86?4J D6CG:46D[” D2:5 y@?6D[ H9@ H:== D@@? 364@>6 E96 ?6IE 5:C64E@C @7 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ t>6C86?4J $6CG:46D]k^AmkAm$96 D2:5 =@@<:?8 2E E92E 4@>>6>@C2E:G6 &]$] 7=28 362C:?8 E96 ?2>6D @7 E96 72==6? “82G6 J@F E96 8C2G:EJ @7 9@H >2?J A6@A=6 =@DE E96:C =:G6D E92E 52J :? D6CG:46 E@ A6@A=6 E96J 5:5?’E 6G6? <?@H]”k^Am Mike Conley kAmy@?6D D2:5 D96 2?5 @E96CD :? 6>6C86?4J D6CG:46D D9@H FA E@ H@C< @? 2? @C5:?2CJ 52J[ =:<6 $6AE] ``[ a__`[ 2?5 >2?J E:>6D “D@>6E9:?8 6IEC2@C5:?2CJ :D 2D<65 @7 J@F]”k^AmkAm“xE ;FDE DECF4< >6[ 282:?[ E92E :E H2D ;FDE 2 C68F=2C 52J 2?5 E96D6 A6@A=6 82G6 :E 2== H:E9@FE BF6DE:@?[” D96 D2:5]k^Am Mike Conley kAm!2DE@C q@3 #:EE6C 82G6 2? @A6?:?8 AC2J6C[ 2?5 |288:6 t77=6C D2?8 E96 ?2E:@?2= 2?E96>]k^AmkAm|4s@H6== r@F?EJ q@2C5 @7 r@>>:DD:@?6CD ':46 r92:C>2? {J?? vC66?6[ 2 C6E:C65 =2H 6?7@C46>6?E @77:46C[ D2:5 96 H2D H@C<:?8 E92E >@C?:?8 2D 2 D49@@= C6D@FC46 @77:46C 2E (6DE |4s@H6== yF?:@C w:89 2?5 96 2?5 @E96CD H2E4965 E96 ?6HD F?7@=5 @? E6=6G:D:@?] “pD E96 3C@2542DE 4@?E:?F65[ x 4@F=5 D66 E96 762C 2?5 H@CCJ @? E96 7246D :? E96 A6@A=6 2C@F?5 >6[” 96 D2:5]k^Am kAm~? E92E 52J[ vC66?6 AC2J65 7@C E96 AC@E64E:@? @7 E96 A6@A=6 :? E96 D49@@= 96 H2D 2DD:8?65 E@ 2D 2 C6D@FC46 @77:46C] “x H2D C6>:?565 E92E E9:D :D DE:== p>6C:42 2?5 v@5 :D DE:== :? 4@?EC@=[” vC66?6 D2:5]k^Am Mike Conley Mike Conley kAm“$6AE] `` :D 2 52J H6 >FDE ?6G6C 2==@H @FCD6=G6D E@ 7@C86E[” $96C:77 }2E92? |246 D2:5] “(6 C6>6>36C E96 :??@46?E =:G6D E2<6?[ 9@?@C E96 7:CDE C6DA@?56CD H9@ C2? E@H2C5 52?86C 2?5 C64@8?:K6 E96 =2DE:?8 D24C:7:46D >256 3J D@ >2?J 72>:=:6D] |2J H6 4@?E:?F6 E@ 42CCJ 7@CH2C5 E96 4@FC286[ F?:EJ 2?5 =@G6 @7 4@F?ECJ E92E 3C@F89E p>6C:42?D E@86E96C :? E96 H2<6 @7 E92E EC28:4 52J]”k^Am kAm(:== z69=6C[ H9@ H:== D@@? C6E:C6 2D 5:C64E@C @7 |4s@H6== t>6C86?4J $6CG:46D[ DA@<6 23@FE 9@H E96 $6AE] `` 2EE24<D C6AC6D6?E65 E96 H@CDE @7 9F>2?:EJ 3FE E96 C6DA@?D6 7C@> 6>6C86?4J H@C<6CD[ 7:C67:89E6CD 2?5 =2H @77:46CD 2?5 F?E@=5 @E96CD 3C@F89E @FE E96 36DE @7 9F>2?:EJ]k^Am Adrienne Rivera Jones, deputy director of McDowell Emergency Services, welcomed all those who attended Friday's Sept. 11 memorial service. MIKE CONLEY MCDOWELLNEWS kAm“%96 7:CDE C6DA@?56CD C24:?8 E@ E96 D46?6 5:5?’E <?@H :7 E96J H6C6 8@:?8 9@>6 E92E ?:89E 3FE E96J H6?E 2?JH2J[” z69=6C D2:5] “p?5 E96 4@FC286 H6 H:E?6DD65 E92E 52J H2D?’E =:>:E65 E@ E9@D6 H9@ H@C6 2 F?:7@C>]”k^Am kAmz69=6C 2=D@ E2=<65 23@FE E96 A2DD6?86CD 2?5 4C6H @7 &?:E65 u=:89E hb H9@ 7@F89E 324< 282:?DE E96 E6CC@C:DED 2?5 6?565 FA D24C:7:4:?8 E96:C =:G6D D@ E92E @E96CD 4@F=5 36 D2G65]k^Am Pastor Bob Ritter gives an opening prayer to McDowell County's 9/11 service. MIKE CONLEY MCDOWELLNEWS kAm“tG6CJ E:>6 x 7=J @? 2? 2:CA=2?6[ x 2=H2JD E9:?< 23@FE E96 H@C5D 649@65 @7 u=:89E hbi ‘{6E’D C@==[’” 96 D2:5] “%92E D2>6 7:89E:?8 DA:C:E ?@ 5@F3E =:G6D E@52J[ D9@F=5 2 E6CC@C:DE 6G6C 2EE6>AE D@>6E9:?8 =:<6 E9:D 282:?]”k^AmkAm“%H6?EJ\7:G6 J62CD =2E6C[ >2J H6 ?6G6C 7@C86E E96 =:G6D E92E H6C6 =@DE[” z69=6C D2:5] “|2J H6 ?6G6C 7@C86E E96 96C@6D H9@ 2?DH6C65 E96 42==]”k^AmkAm%96 D6CG:46 4@?4=F565 H:E9 E96 A=2J:?8 @7 “p>6C:42 E96 q62FE:7F=” 2?5 E96 E@==:?8 @7 E96 36== 2E E96 32D6 @7 E96 7=28A@=6D]k^Am Lynn Greene, a retired law enforcement officer, speaks at Friday's ceremony. MIKE CONLEY MCDOWELLNEWS kAmp=D@[ @? E96 >@C?:?8 @7 uC:52J[ $6AE] ``[ |4s@H6== w:89 $49@@=’D }y#~%r 9@DE65 2 #6>6>3C2?46 r92==6?86 E@ 4@>>6>@C2E6 E96 adE9 2??:G6CD2CJ @7 E96 E6CC@C:DE 2EE24<D @? $6AE] ``[ a__`] sFC:?8 E96 492==6?86[ A2CE:4:A2?ED 4=:>365 ``_ 7=:89ED @7 DE2:CD[ C6BF:C:?8 23@FE a[_f` E@ a[a__ E@E2= DE6AD]k^Am Sheriff Nathan Mace speaks at McDowell County's 9/1 rememberance ceremony. MIKE CONLEY MCDOWELLNEWS kAmsFC:?8 uC:52J ?:89E’D 9@>6 82>6 36EH66? |4s@H6== w:89 2?5 pG6CJ w:89[ 2 DA64:2= h^`` $2=FE6 E@ w6C@6D C64@8?:K65 2?5 9@?@C65 2== 6>6C86?4J D6CG:46D A6CD@??6= 7@C E96:C D6CG:46 2?5 565:42E:@? E@ @FC 4@>>F?:EJ] p EC:3FE6 E@ z69=6C 2?5 C646?E=J C6E:C65 $96C:77 #:4<J qF492?2? E@@< A=246 5FC:?8 E96 92=7E:>6 A@CE:@? @7 E96 82>6]k^Am Will Kehler, director of McDowell Emergency Services, speaks at Friday's 9/11 ceremony. MIKE CONLEY MCDOWELLNEWS “Twenty-five years later, may we never forget the lives that were lost,” Kehler added. “May we never forget the heroes who answered the call.” MIKE CONLEY MCDOWELLNEWS 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Sheriff Nathan Mace spoke at September 11 service