Top Story Spotlight Marion woman gets 3 years in prison for defrauding FEMA after Helene Mike Conley Sep 18, 2026 Sep 18, 2026 Updated 10 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Marion woman will serve three years in prison and four years of supervised release for defrauding the Federal Emergency Management Agency following Hurricane Helene.kAmr9:67 &]$] s:DEC:4E yF586 |2CE:? #6:5:?86C D6?E6?465 !688J {66 r2?EC6==[ c`[ @7 |2C:@? E@ E9C66 J62CD :? AC:D@? 7@==@H65 3J 7@FC J62CD @7 DFA6CG:D65 C6=62D6 7@C 567C2F5:?8 ut|p 7@==@H:?8 wFCC:42?6 w6=6?6[ #FDD u6C8FD@?[ &]$] pEE@C?6J 7@C E96 (6DE6C? s:DEC:4E @7 }@CE9 r2C@=:?2[ D2:5 :? 2 AC6DD C6=62D6] r2?EC6== H2D 2=D@ @C56C65 E@ A2J C6DE:EFE:@? :? E96 2>@F?E @7 Sb_[eb`]dh E@ ut|p[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 C6=62D6]k^AmkAm“x? E96 H2<6 @7 wFCC:42?6 w6=6?6[ 5:D2DE6C C6=:67 H2D 6DD6?E:2= 7@C C63F:=5:?8 @FC 4@>>F?:EJ] tG6CJ 5@==2C @7 E92E >@?6J D9@F=5 92G6 8@?6 E@ E9@D6 E92E ?66565 :E] x?DE625[ r2?EC6== DE@=6 E92E E2IA2J6C >@?6J — 2?5 4@>>:EE65 96C 7C2F5 H9:=6 D96 H2D :? ;2:=[” u6C8FD@? D2:5] “(6 H:== 4@?E:?F6 E@ C@@E @FE 7C2F5 2?5 AC@D64FE6 E9@D6 H9@ 6IA=@:E 7656C2= AC@8C2>D[ 3642FD6 6G6CJ 5@==2C E2<6? E9C@F89 7C2F5 :D 2 5@==2C E92E 42??@E 96=A @FC 4@>>F?:E:6D C64@G6C]”k^Am People are also reading… Old Fort woman charged with murder Friday McDowell County man charged with kicking open front door of house What's the latest on the Clinchfield Mill apartment project in Marion? Two write-in candidates running in McDowell County fall elections Marion woman gets 3 years in prison for defrauding FEMA after Helene North Carolina JV football player dies after suffering injury during Thursday night game South Carolina man charged by McDowell Sheriff’s Office with child sex crimes Foothills Food Hub opens store in Marion selling locally produced food, including meat and veggies McDowell County Schools alumni spotlight: Early College grad's career brings her back home Woman accused of doing heroin in restroom at sheriff’s office, NC deputies say What's the latest on Old Fort's streetscape? Here's the schedule for construction, detour routes More than 10 college baseball coaches are coming to Hickory for CVCC prospect camp McDowell County commissioners hear about state legislation on data centers Craft beer and wine taproom honored as Marion’s Small Business of the Year for 2026 President Trump is planning a visit to Gastonia. Here's what to know kAmp44@C5:?8 E@ 4@FCE C64@C5D[ @? @C 23@FE u63] aa[ a_ad[ r2?EC6== 7:=65 2? 2AA=:42E:@? 7@C 5:D2DE6C 2DD:DE2?46 H:E9 ut|p 7@C 2 5H6==:?8 D96 4=2:>65 H2D =@42E65 2E `hb q62G6C rC66< #@25 :? |2C:@?[ 2?5 E92E D96 72=D6=J 4=2:>65 H2D 56DEC@J65 3J wFCC:42?6 w6=6?6 :? $6AE6>36C a_ac] x? E96 2AA=:42E:@?[ r2?EC6== 2DD6CE65 E92E D96 C6?E65 E96 AC@A6CEJ 2?5 E92E E96 52>2865 5H6==:?8 H2D 96C AC:>2CJ C6D:56?46]k^AmkAm~? @C 23@FE u63] af[ a_ad[ r2?EC6== 72=D6=J 2>6?565 96C ut|p 2AA=:42E:@?’D C6D:56?E:2= DE2EFD 7C@> C6?E6C E@ @H?6C @7 E96 52>2865 5H6==:?8] %96?[ @? u63] ag[ a_ad[ r2?EC6== 72=D6=J C6AC6D6?E65 E@ 2 ut|p :?DA64E@C E92E D96 @H?65 E96 C6D:56?E:2= EC2:=6C E92E H2D 56DEC@J65[ 3FE ?@E E96 =2?5 H96C6 E96 EC2:=6C H2D A=2465] r@?EC2CJ E@ 96C 4=2:>D[ r2?EC6== ?6G6C =:G65 2E[ C6?E65[ @C @H?65 2 C6D:56?46 @C DECF4EFC6 2E E92E =@42E:@?[ 2?5 ?@ 5H6==:?8 6I:DE65 2E E92E =@42E:@? 2E E96 E:>6 E96 DE@C> DECF4< E96 2C62] pE E96 E:>6 wFCC:42?6 w6=6?6 9:E H6DE6C? }@CE9 r2C@=:?2[ r2?EC6== H2D 2? :?>2E6 H:E9 E96 }@CE9 r2C@=:?2 s6A2CE>6?E @7 p5F=E r@CC64E:@?D 2?5 @FED:56 E96 67764ED @7 E96 DE@C>]k^Am kAmr@FCE C64@C5D D9@H E92E[ :? |2C49 a_ad[ r2?EC6== DF3>:EE65 2 92?5HC:EE6? =6EE6C E@ ut|p 2EE6DE:?8 E92E E96 :?7@C>2E:@? D96 925 AC@G:565 H2D “ECF6 2?5 4@CC64E[” 72=D6=J 4=2:>:?8 E92E D96 925 AFC492D65 E96 5H6==:?8 7@C Sg[d__ 2?5 E92E D96 925 =:G65 E96C6 7@C ad J62CD] $96 2=D@ 72=D6=J 2EE6DE65 E92E 2== @7 96C :>A@CE2?E A6CD@?2= 5@4F>6?ED “8@E H2D965 2H2J 3J wFCC:42?6 w6=6?6]” %96 D2>6 >@?E9[ ut|p A2:5 r2?EC6==’D 72=D6 4=2:> 2?5 H:C65 96C Sb_[eb`]dh]k^AmkAmx? ~4E@36C a_ad[ r2?EC6== A=62565 8F:=EJ E@ 7C2F5 :? 4@??64E:@? H:E9 2 >2;@C 5:D2DE6C @C 6>6C86?4J 36?67:ED] $96 :D 4FCC6?E=J :? 7656C2= 4FDE@5J 27E6C 96C 3@?5 H2D C6G@<65 7@C 5CF8 FD6] $96 H:== 36 EC2?D76CC65 E@ E96 4FDE@5J @7 E96 u656C2= qFC62F @7 !C:D@?D FA@? 56D:8?2E:@? @7 2 7656C2= 724:=:EJ[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6 7C@> E96 &]$] s6A2CE>6?E @7 yFDE:46]k^Am kAm&]$] pEE@C?6J u6C8FD@? 4@>>6?565 E96 &]$] s6A2CE>6?E @7 w@>6=2?5 $64FC:EJ[ ~77:46 @7 E96 x?DA64E@C v6?6C2=[ 2?5 ut|p’D uC2F5 x?G6DE:82E:@?D 2?5 x?DA64E:@?D s:G:D:@? 7@C E96:C :?G6DE:82E:@? @7 E96 42D6]k^AmkAmpDD:DE2?E &]$] pEE@C?6J s@? v2DE @7 E96 &]$] pEE@C?6J’D ~77:46 :? pD96G:==6 AC@D64FE65 E96 42D6[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6 7C@> E96 &]$] s6A2CE>6?E @7 yFDE:46]k^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Old Fort woman charged with murder Friday Old Fort Police Chief Melvin Lytle said the incident was a domestic situation. McDowell County man charged with kicking open front door of house Video footage provided by the homeowner confirmed the break-in. South Carolina man charged by McDowell Sheriff’s Office with child sex crimes He received a secured bond of $750,000. Woman accused of doing heroin in restroom at sheriff’s office, NC deputies say A routine appointment at the sheriff’s office became a felony when a 47-year-old woman stopped to do heroin in the ladies' room, according to … Watch Now: Related Video Midterm elections: Trump looms large over 2026 vote as Democrats eye gains US And China Discuss AI Safety Plan Ahead Of Trump-Xi Summit US And China Discuss AI Safety Plan Ahead Of Trump-Xi Summit Elon Musk predicts AI could double US GDP growth to 4% Elon Musk predicts AI could double US GDP growth to 4% Republicans, Democrats attempt to address affordability ahead of midterms Republicans, Democrats attempt to address affordability ahead of midterms Recommended for you