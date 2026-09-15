Top Story Spotlight South Carolina man charged by McDowell Sheriff’s Office with child sex crimes Mike Conley Sep 15, 2026 5 mins ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Spartanburg, South Carolina, man has been charged in McDowell County with committing statutory sex offense and having alleged inappropriate contact with a child.kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm|:4926= w:2H2E92 (633[ ee[ @7 $A2CE2?3FC8[ :D 492C865 H:E9 76=@?J DE2EFE@CJ D6I @776?D6 H:E9 2 49:=5 2?5 76=@?J :?5646?E =:36CE:6D H:E9 2 49:=5]k^Am Webb PHOTO SUBMITTED kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm~? %9FCD52J[ |2J `g[ {E] y2D@? r@@< H:E9 E96 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ $96C:77’D ~77:46 C646:G65 2 C6A@CE 23@FE A@DD:3=6 :?2AAC@AC:2E6 4@?E24E 36EH66? (633 2?5 2 49:=5] %96 C6A@CE 42>6 7C@> 2 72>:=J >6>36C @7 E96 G:4E:> H9@ D2:5 E96 49:=5 D92C65 H:E9 96C E92E (633 925 :?2AAC@AC:2E6=J E@F4965 96C[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6 7C@> E96 D96C:77VD @77:46]k^Am People are also reading… McDowell Sheriff’s Office, highway patrol, Marion police operation results in 136 charges Forest City man charged with shooting back window out of vehicle in McDowell County North Carolina JV football player dies after suffering injury during Thursday night game Hungry bear keeps trying to force its way into homes in NC neighborhood, state says McDowell County Emergency Services names deputy director President Trump is planning a visit to Gastonia. Here's what to know Culturas Unidas Festival returns to downtown Marion See which western NC high school football team had to cancel this week's games due to injuries Lake Lure business gets slight eviction reprieve as judge leaves open combining suits Morganton Festival is this weekend with fun, food, games, music. Here's the schedule Marion nonprofit proposes community room space in city community building McDowell County ceremony honors the 25th anniversary of Sept. 11 attacks Global nonprofit lists NC dead last in ranking of best states for workers. Here's why Data centers, streetscape project, homelessness to headline meetings in McDowell this week This nationally ranked CVCC team is now a club, leaving families with questions, expenses kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQmp7E6C 2? :?G6DE:82E:@?[ (633 H2D 2CC6DE65 @? $6AE] b 2?5 3@@<65 :? E96 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ s6E6?E:@? r6?E6C]k^AmkA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm(633 C646:G65 2 D64FC65 3@?5 @7 Sfd_[___[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular McDowell Sheriff’s Office, highway patrol, Marion police operation results in 136 charges “Our commitment to reducing dangerous driving and criminal activity throughout McDowell County is ongoing,” Sheriff Nathan Mace said. Forest City man charged with shooting back window out of vehicle in McDowell County The caller said her boyfriend shot out her back windshield when she was pulling out of her driveway. Marion man accused of waving gun at people floating on Catawba River He was found sitting in a chair by the river with two firearms and an empty liquor bottle. McDowell County man charged with kicking open front door of house Video footage provided by the homeowner confirmed the break-in. Iredell County man gets 80 years in prison for 2021 murder of parents, brother Corey Cook's parents and brother were shot and their throats were slit before the family's home was set on fire. Watch Now: Related Video Sen. Mitch McConnell returns to Capitol Hill, casts first vote in months The interpreter giving a voice to the deaf in Abidjan The interpreter giving a voice to the deaf in Abidjan AI race with China risks 'a race to the bottom', expert warns AI race with China risks 'a race to the bottom', expert warns Saudi-backed forces claim strikes on Houthis Saudi-backed forces claim strikes on Houthis Recommended for you