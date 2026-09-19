Alert Top Story Old Fort woman charged with murder Friday Mike Conley Sep 19, 2026 Sep 19, 2026 Updated 12 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A woman has been charged with murder of her boyfriend after a domestic violence-related incident late Friday afternoon in Old Fort.kAm~? uC:52J[ y6DD:42 |2CE:? q=24<3FC?[ ch[ @7 {24<6J %@H? #@25[ ~=5 u@CE[ H2D 492C865 H:E9 >FC56C 3J |4s@H6== r@F?EJ $96C:77VD ~77:46 {E] q:==:6 qC@H? 2?5 3@@<65 2E E96 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ y2:=[ 244@C5:?8 E@ @?=:?6 :?7@C>2E:@? 7C@> E96 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ $96C:77’D ~77:46]k^AmkAm%96 2CC6DE C6A@CE DE2E6D q=24<3FC? “F?=2H7F==J[ H:==7F==J[ 2?5 76=@?:@FD=J 5:5 @7 >2=:46 27@C6E9@F89E <:== 2?5 >FC56C tC:4 (2C5]”k^Am kAm%96 G:4E:> @7 E96 >FC56C :D =:DE65 2D tC:4 y6C@>6 (2C5[ c`[ @7 ~=5 u@CE] w6 5:65 27E6C DFDE2:?:?8 2 8F?D9@E H@F?5[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6 7C@> E96 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ $96C:77VD ~77:46]k^Am People are also reading… Old Fort woman charged with murder Friday North Carolina JV football player dies after suffering injury during Thursday night game McDowell County man charged with kicking open front door of house Two write-in candidates running in McDowell County fall elections What's the latest on the Clinchfield Mill apartment project in Marion? 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Here's the schedule for construction, detour routes Data centers, streetscape project, homelessness to headline meetings in McDowell this week More than 10 college baseball coaches are coming to Hickory for CVCC prospect camp McDowell County commissioners hear about state legislation on data centers k5:G 4=2DDlQI`cKh>A I2Eac4C I`=K:H2< I`GG<3D IE=GJ`D I`ae<ha2Qmk5:G 5:ClQ2FE@Qm|4s@H6== r@F?EJ r@>>F?:42E:@?D C646:G65 2 42== 2E 2AAC@I:>2E6=J c A]>] uC:52J 27E6C?@@? 7C@> 2 C6=2E:G6 @7 q=24<3FC? C6A@CE:?8 E92E D@>6@?6 925 366? D9@E 2E E96 C6D:56?46] (2C5 H2D AC@?@F?465 5625 2E E96 D46?6 2 D9@CE E:>6 =2E6C]k^5:Gmk5:G 5:ClQ2FE@Qm k^5:Gmk^5:Gmk5:G 4=2DDlQI`cKh>A I2Eac4C I`=K:H2< I`GG<3D IE=GJ`D I`ae<ha2Qmk5:G 5:ClQ2FE@Qmq=24<3FC? :D 36:?8 96=5 :? E96 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ s6E6?E:@? r6?E6C H:E9@FE 3@?5 2E E9:D E:>6[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^5:Gmk5:G 5:ClQ2FE@Qm k^5:Gmk^5:Gm k5:G 4=2DDlQI`cKh>A I2Eac4C I`=K:H2< I`GG<3D IE=GJ`D I`ae<ha2Qmk5:G 5:ClQ2FE@Qm%9:D :?G6DE:82E:@? C6>2:?D @?8@:?8]k^5:Gmk^5:Gm Jessica Martin Blackburn PHOTO FROM MCDOWELL COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE kAm~=5 u@CE !@=:46 r9:67 |6=G:? {JE=6 D2:5 E96 :?4:56?E H2D 2 5@>6DE:4 D:EF2E:@? 2E a`bd {24<6J %@H? #@25] q=24<3FC? 2?5 (2C5 H6C6 4@>A2?:@?D =:G:?8 E96C6] p? 2AA2C6?E 2C8F>6?E 6?DF65[ H9:49 EFC?65 G:@=6?E[ {JE=6 D2:5]k^Am Old Fort Police Chief Melvin Lytle said the incident was a domestic situation at 2135 Lackey Town Road. PHOTO BY GINNY HINES kAmk6>mv:??J w:?6D 2DD:DE65 H:E9 E96 C6A@CE:?8 @7 E9:D DE@CJ]k^6>mk^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular McDowell County man charged with kicking open front door of house Video footage provided by the homeowner confirmed the break-in. Marion woman gets 3 years in prison for defrauding FEMA after Helene "Every dollar of that money should have gone to those that needed it. Instead, Cantrell stole that taxpayer money — and committed her fraud wh… South Carolina man charged by McDowell Sheriff’s Office with child sex crimes He received a secured bond of $750,000. 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