Featured Top Story Spotlight McDowell County Public Library celebrates record summer reading with July events By JULIE MCKINNEY Program & outreach librarian, McDowell County Public Library Jul 9, 2026 17 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save It's hard to believe we're already halfway through the McDowell County Public Library's Summer Reading Program!kAm%92?<D E@ E96 6?E9FD:2D> @7 C6256CD @7 2== 286D[ E9:D J62CVD AC@8C2> 92D C624965 :ED 9:896DE =6G6= @7 A2CE:4:A2E:@? :? >2?J J62CD] uC@> C625:?8 3@@<D E@ 2EE6?5:?8 DA64:2= 6G6?ED[ @FC 4@>>F?:EJ 92D >256 E9:D DF>>6C @?6 E@ C6>6>36C]k^Am A poster in a McDowell County library. SUBMITTED PHOTO kAm%96C6VD DE:== A=6?EJ @7 E:>6 E@ ;@:? E96 25G6?EFC6] u2>:=:6D 42? C68:DE6C 2E 6:E96C =:3C2CJ =@42E:@? @C G:D:E E96 =:3C2CJVD H63D:E6 E@ =62C? >@C6 2?5 368:? EC24<:?8 E96:C C625:?8] !2CE:4:A2?ED >2J FD6 2 EC25:E:@?2= A2A6C C625:?8 =@8 @C #tpsDBF2C65[ E96 =:3C2CJVD ?6H @?=:?6 C625:?8 EC24<6C]k^Am kAmpD E96 $F>>6C #625:?8 !C@8C2> 4@?E:?F6D[ E96 =:3C2CJ :D @776C:?8 D6G6C2= 6I4:E:?8 6G6?ED 7@C E96 4@>>F?:EJ]k^Am People are also reading… Camping World property in Marion sold to Christian mission organization Update: 1 injured in I-40 wreck in McDowell County; truck veered off road Man pleads guilty of distributing 156 pounds of meth in Burke, McDowell counties Crash temporarily shut down lanes of I-40 in McDowell County Monday night The Madness holds soft opening of the new Marion restaurant McDowell County welding student gets scholarship after turning hurrricane hardship into service Meat processing plant in Marion to expand, create new jobs About 3,500 lose power in McDowell County; cooling station open Thursday evening McDowell County woman charged after children in her care test positive for narcotics What's in a name? Mr. Bob’s Do-Nuts' Apple Ugly pastry has new name, same taste Here's the schedule for Old Fort's Independence Day celebrations this week Christmas in July? Marion's Historic Carson House to host Christmas Market this weekend How a Marine veteran bought a new home without paying a dollar in upfront closing costs What was happening in McDowell County in July 250 years ago? Historian tells us Barefoot Baby Foundation to host free ‘Pirate Invasion’ at McDowell Rec Center pool kAm~? (65?6D52J[ yF=J `d[ 2E `ib_ A]>][ E96 |2C:@? =:3C2CJ H:== 9@DE s:?@D2FC s:D4@G6C:6D H:E9 2 C62= A2=6@?E@=@8:DE[ 2 =:G6\DEC62>65 G:CEF2= 6G6?E 762EFC:?8 sC] p<: (2E2?236[ A2=6@?E@=@8:DE[ AC@76DD@C 2?5 C6D62C496C] s:D4@G6C 9@H D4:6?E:DED F?4@G6C E96 D64C6ED @7 5:?@D2FCD E9C@F89 7@DD:=D[ 7:6=5H@C< 2?5 4FEE:?8\6586 E649?@=@8J] {62C? 23@FE 6I4:E:?8 5:?@D2FC 5:D4@G6C:6D[ 9@H 7@DD:=D 2C6 DEF5:65[ 2?5 H92E E96J C6G62= 23@FE =:76 >:==:@?D @7 J62CD 28@] p =:G6 BF6DE:@?\2?5\2?DH6C D6DD:@? 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C646?E J62CD 2?5 =@@<D 7@CH2C5 E@ 46=63C2E:?8 H:E9 C6256CD 2D E96J 7:?:D9 E96 DF>>6C DEC@?8]k^AmkAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@? 23@FE E96 $F>>6C #625:?8 !C@8C2>[ FA4@>:?8 6G6?ED[ @C E@ C68:DE6C[ G:D:E 6:E96C |4s@H6== r@F?EJ !F3=:4 {:3C2CJ =@42E:@? @C E96 =:3C2CJVD H63D:E6]k^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Here's the schedule for Old Fort's Independence Day celebrations this week Events are scheduled for Friday and Saturday. Christmas in July? Marion's Historic Carson House to host Christmas Market this weekend The Christmas in July Market will feature face painting for kids and photos with Santa’s elf, since Santa is on vacation in July. Barefoot Baby Foundation to host free ‘Pirate Invasion’ at McDowell Rec Center pool The family-friendly event is designed to create lasting memories while providing free community recreation for local children and families. Marion to hold Fourth of July parade, downtown celebration Here's where you can see the parade and fireworks. Library Corner: Here’s what is happening at McDowell County libraries in July Here is a list of what is happening at the McDowell County Public Library in July.