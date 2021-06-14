Playoff time: No. 2 seed Titans host Olympic in first round of state tourney

Postseason baseball gets underway on Tuesday night and the McDowell Titans will be hosting the Olympic High School Trojans in the opening round of the 4A State Playoffs. The first pitch is slated for 7 p.m. at Titan Field.
The Titans (12-1), winners of 10 straight contests and their first Northwestern 3A/4A Conference championship since 2002, learned of their fate on Sunday after as the North Carolina High School Athletic Association released its pairings for baseball.
The Titans earned the No. 2 seed in the West Region, which gives them hosting priority early on. However, the team can’t look ahead as they will be facing a formidable opponent in Olympic (9-5).
The Trojans finished in third place in the South Meck 4A behind league winner Providence (12-2) and second-place Ardrey Kell (11-3). Three of the five losses suffered in the regular season came at the hands of those two conference foes.
With all of that said, the focus going in for McDowell following Monday’s practice is taking care of its own business.
“For us, it’s not about putting your focus on who we’re playing, but it’s about focusing on ourselves and doing the things we need to do in order to win: throw strikes, field the ball and put the ball in play,” said McDowell head coach Alex Smith.
“Olympic is a good team. They play in a league that has perennially good teams so you know they have seen good competition. We just need to do the things that our team has hung their hat on all season and if you do that, it puts you in a chance to win.”
One of the things that McDowell has relied on this year has been the pitching staff, and they haven’t disappointed much in the 2021 season.
In 87 innings pitched, the Titans have a staff ERA of 1.60, striking out 114 batters and walking just 19. Senior right-hander Chapel Matson will take the mound tonight against the Trojans in his seventh start. Matson is 4-1 on the season with an ERA of 1.71. He has fanned 32 and walked nine in 32 2/3 innings.
Matson’s last appearance was on June 7 at Hickory, when he went 4 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs on five hits. Matson struck out four and walked a season-high five against the Red Tornadoes.
Coach Smith noted that all pitchers would be available for the opening round. Senior Dusty Revis is 5-0 with two saves, a 1.72 ERA and 59 strikeouts. He has walked only four batters in 32 1/3 innings. Junior Ty Smith (3-0, 1.47 ERA) has worked 19 innings.
The Titans have also been efficient at the plate this season with a team batting average of .303 along with an average of about 7.5 runs per game.
Center fielder Three Young leads the team in batting average (.422), hits (19) and RBIs (16). Young has been the beneficiary of Revis in the leadoff spot (.350 avg, .500 OBP, 14 hits, 10 BB), and two-hole hitter Matson (.366 avg, .490 OBP, 15 hits) at the top of the order.
Third baseman Ben Barnes (13 hits, 15 RBIs) and right fielder Ethan Hensley have also hit above .300 among the regulars in the lineup.
Olympic features the pitching duo of junior Drew Hopkins and senior Aaron Steckler, who has thrown the majority of pitches on the bump this season.
The Trojans have struggled over the past few weeks, losing five of their last seven. The offense has plated just under seven runs a game, but during the recent stretch of seven contests the average drops to under three runs scored per contest.
McDowell will be hosting its first state playoff game Tuesday since the 2014 season when they lost 8-6 to Watauga in a first-round game. A sizeable crowd has built up over the past few weeks and that is expected to continue.
“It should be a good atmosphere being able to host a playoff game,” said Smith. “Our community support has been strong this season and we look forward to playing for them.”
Spectators will be allowed into Titan Field starting at 5:30 p.m.