Playoff time: No. 2 seed Titans host Olympic in first round of state tourney

Postseason baseball gets underway on Tuesday night and the McDowell Titans will be hosting the Olympic High School Trojans in the opening round of the 4A State Playoffs. The first pitch is slated for 7 p.m. at Titan Field.

The Titans (12-1), winners of 10 straight contests and their first Northwestern 3A/4A Conference championship since 2002, learned of their fate on Sunday after as the North Carolina High School Athletic Association released its pairings for baseball.

The Titans earned the No. 2 seed in the West Region, which gives them hosting priority early on. However, the team can’t look ahead as they will be facing a formidable opponent in Olympic (9-5).

The Trojans finished in third place in the South Meck 4A behind league winner Providence (12-2) and second-place Ardrey Kell (11-3). Three of the five losses suffered in the regular season came at the hands of those two conference foes.

With all of that said, the focus going in for McDowell following Monday’s practice is taking care of its own business.

“For us, it’s not about putting your focus on who we’re playing, but it’s about focusing on ourselves and doing the things we need to do in order to win: throw strikes, field the ball and put the ball in play,” said McDowell head coach Alex Smith.