Middle schools: East teams fall to Watauga; West girls beat Table Rock

East McDowell Middle School stepped outside of Foothills Conference play on Thursday, taking on Watauga Middle School. The visitors from Boone came away with a pair of easy wins.

GIRLS BASKETBALL



Watauga 49

East McDowell 25



In the girls’ contest, Watauga ran away with a 49-25 victory over the Lady Trojans. Kensley Stewart scored seven points, all of them coming in the second quarter. Kimora Stewart and Kinsley McKinney had six points each.

Kadence Vanover tallied four points and Alexa Cardenas scored one point.

BOYS BASKETBALL

A total of six East McDowell Trojans scored but it wasn’t enough in a loss to Watauga on Thursday.

Presley Forney led the way with six points. Hayden Haynes scored four points. Jaylen Hinton had three points. Joe Flack, Zerrick Forney and Rylan Parkins netted two points apiece in the loss.