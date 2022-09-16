MHS roundup: Titan JVs open conference season with win over Roberson

The McDowell Titans junior varsity football team opened Mountain 3A/4A Conference play on Thursday night with an exciting 26-20 victory at home against T.C. Roberson.

The game was back and forth from the opening kick. Roberson quarterback Kenari Finley scored three touchdowns, all on the ground on Thursday.

He punched in an early score to put the Rams in front 6-0. Finley added touchdown runs of 17 and 47 yards to account for their scoring.

McDowell (4-1 overall, 1-0 conf.) countered with a balanced ground attack, accumulating 170 yards on the ground. Freshman quarterback Danny Brown also completed 4-of-8 passes for 97 yards and two scores.

Brown tied the game 6-6 with a 1-yard sneak at the 2:12 mark of the first quarter. Brown added a 47-yard touchdown pass to Drake Cash and a game-winning 27-yard pass to Jordan Barnett with 4:08 left in the game.

Barnett finished with 84 yards on the ground in the victory.

McDowell linebackers Kane Thomas and Andrew Repasky were busy all night trying to decipher Roberson’s flexbone offense, and were in on several key tackles, especially against the quarterback.

Finley broke a long run to near the goal line on the Rams’ final possession of the game, but a holding call on the offensive line negated the play. Ultimately, Finley had to throw the ball and a late heave toward the end zone was intercepted inside the red zone by Zeb Koone with less than 30 seconds left in the game.

McDowell is idle until Sept. 29 when the Titans travel to North Buncombe.

Lady Titans host conference teams at Lake Club

The McDowell Lady Titans golf team hosted its first match of the season on Thursday as all Mountain Conference teams participated at Marion Lake Club.

The Lake Club later this season will be one of the sites of the two-day conference championship.

On Thursday, most participants played a full 18 holes. McDowell golfer Claudia Taylor posted a score of 105 and Gracie Patterson added 109. Laci Patton had a score of 58 in a nine-hole round and Kaylin Darveaux finished at 60.

There were a few impressive scores sent in on Thursday, including a 2-under-par 68 by A.C. Reynolds golfer Savanna Wheeler, a 77 by Roberson’s Izzy Keith and a 78 by Gigi Nagy of A.C. Reynolds.

McDowell and the other 4A members of the league will travel to Asheville Municipal on Tuesday.

Cougars blank Lady Titans 3-0

In volleyball action, McDowell is still looking for its first conference win of the season after losing a 3-0 contest at home to Asheville on Thursday night.

The Lady Titans have lost four straight league matches so far and are 1-7 overall on the season. The Lady Cougars took the first two sets by identical 25-15 scores and added a 25-14 score in the third to earn the sweep.

McDowell’s corner attack came at a premium on Thursday. Kensly Stewart finished with three kills. Abby Wyatt and Gracie Rice added two kills each. Clara McCartha, Addie Brown (11 digs), Arianna Bah and Alyssa Carter contributed with a kill apiece.

The Lady Titans host Erwin Tuesday.

Roberson clips Lady Titans 5-4

The McDowell Lady Titans tennis team hung tough with the T.C. Roberson Rams before falling 5-4 in Mountain 3A/4A Conference play Thursday afternoon.

McDowell (2-5) won a pair of singles matches and two of the three doubles matches against the Rams (7-2 overall, 6-1 Mountain 3A/4A).

Fifth seed Maris Suttles beat Grace Yang 6-4, 7-5. At No. 6, McKinna Young defeated Shuyan Chen in a tiebreaker, 6-4, 5-7 (10-7).

Suttles and Young teamed up to beat Maya Ciocian and Maddie Yeatman 8-6. Emma Washburn and Tessa Ross beat Mehar Chatha and Heidi Shepherd 8-1 for McDowell’s other doubles victory.

Kylie Handy fell 6-0, 6-0 to Erika Fransheska-Mendez at the top seed. At No. 2, Washburn lost to Rainie Richards 6-3, 6-0. Claire Surphlis fell 6-1, 6-0 to Sydney Selmensberger at No. 3. Ross lost 6-1, 6-3 to Kara Lynch at No. 4.

In the other doubles match, Fransheska and Richards teamed up to defeat Handy and Surphlis 8-3.

McDowell hosts North Buncombe next Thursday.