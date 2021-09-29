Lady Titans still looking for first volleyball win

The T.C. Roberson Lady Rams have clearly distinguished themselves as the best volleyball team in The Mountain 3A/4A Conference.

Tuesday, the Lady Rams continued to show their dominance as they swept the McDowell Lady Titans in three games.

The outcome puts Roberson (11-0 overall, 7-0 TMC) one win away from clinching the league’s automatic playoff bid in the 4A classification, and it also extends McDowell’s winless season as the second half of conference play is underway.

The Lady Rams now hold a 20-match winning streak in league play which extends all the way back to 2019.

The Lady Titans (0-11, 0-7) came into the contest short-handed as starters Kelsy McPeters and Abby Wyatt were sidelined, and it created a hole in the middle of the court. It was something that Roberson was able to take advantage of as its long and athletic front line scored at will.

The end result was three games that were not very close. Roberson scored nine of the first 12 points of the match to win 25-14 in the first. The second turned into a complete runaway as the Lady Rams dominated 25-5. And in the third, after both teams were even at 10-10, T.C. countered with five straight points on serve and pulled away winning 25-17.