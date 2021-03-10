Lady Titans' Baker headed to Montreat

McDowell High School senior and three-sport athlete Katie Baker signed with Montreat College on Tuesday and will be a part of the Cavaliers volleyball program in the fall of 2021.

While Baker enjoys her time as a basketball player and a soccer player at McDowell, she performed her best as the libero for coach Jessica Finley and the Lady Titans volleyball program.

Last fall, McDowell had its best volleyball season in a decade and Baker’s contribution defensively played a big part.

Baker credits the ability to play multiple sports in making her a better overall athlete.

“Being able to play three sports I feel has made me a better athlete,” she said. “Learning and training in different ways makes you a better player.”

In terms of volleyball, Baker has also played for some club teams during the offseason and that was how she ultimately became connected to Montreat.

Baker was a big part of McDowell’s defense. She recorded a team-high 192 serves received and was second (132) in digs. Baker also had 19 assists on the season that was tied for second most on the team. Her efforts at libero were recognized by the league as she was an All Northwestern 3A/4A Conference selection.