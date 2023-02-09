McDowell High School’s two junior varsity basketball teams opened its final homestand with a split of games with North Buncombe on Wednesday.

In junior varsity girls action, the McDowell Lady Titans were victorious 45-24 against the Lady Blackhawks. After holding a slim, one-point lead during the second quarter, the Lady Titans outscored North Buncombe by a 29-9 margin to blow open the game around the end of the fourth quarter.

Seven McDowell players scored in the rout, with Maggie McKinney leading the way with 15 points and three rebounds. Maddie Arrowood (seven rebounds) added eight points. Natalya Shaffner (two rebounds) netted seven points and Maddie Kelly (three rebounds) along with Adrianna Collins (three assists, three rebounds) finished with five points each.

Alexa Cardenas (three rebounds) and Jaycee Rector (seven rebounds, five assists, one point) rounded out the scoring for McDowell in Wednesday’s victory.

North Buncombe 43, McDowell 33 (Jayvee Boys)

In junior varsity boys action, a late surge by the North Buncombe Blackhawks secured a 43-33 win over the McDowell Titans jayvees.

Eight Titans scored in the losing effort, however none of them posted in double figures. Presley Forney (three rebounds) finished with a team-high eight points and Levi Boone (six rebounds) added six points.

Derrick Forney scored five points and collected seven rebounds. Jay Radford (three rebounds) and Danny Brown (two assists) tallied four points each.

Isaac Gilliland and Mason Brewer each had two points off the bench and Trenton Moore finished with one point to round out the Titans scoring distribution.

Both McDowell junior varsity basketball teams will conclude the 2022-23 season Friday at home against A.C. Reynolds (4 p.m. jayvee girls start).