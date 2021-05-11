You Decide: Will the Roaring 20s Come Back?

One hundred years ago, a worldwide pandemic ended. Known as the “Spanish flu” — although the virus did not begin in Spain — the pandemic killed an estimated 20 million to 50 million people worldwide and almost 700,000 in the U.S. To date, the death toll in the U.S. from the COVID-19 pandemic is 570,000, and this is based on three times the population as in 1920.

Yet, despite the horror of the Spanish flu, the U.S. economy came rapidly back. Indeed, the decade of the 1920s is commonly called the “Roaring 20s.” This raises an interesting question. Once the COVID-19 pandemic is ended, could history repeat itself and culminate in a second “Roaring 20s?”

First, let me give some background on the Roaring 20s. Several factors drove the decade’s economic boom. Europe had been decimated by World War I. While a participant at the end of the war, the U.S. homeland and economy escaped largely unharmed. Europe looked to the U.S. to help feed it, and this created tremendous revenues for American farmers. Since farming commanded a much larger share of the economy then, when farmers gained, so did the thousands of small towns dominating the country’s landscape. Both of my grandfathers were farmers in the 1920s, and they referred to the decade as “the time of money.”