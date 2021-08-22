First Five: New laws leave some teachers confused

Officials in more than 25 states have in the past year introduced or enacted measures to penalize the teaching of racial issues in ways that might be divisive in public schools.

The trend has targeted the teaching of “Critical Race Theory,” a decades-old academic field that explores the impact of racism and inequality on America and its legal system. The teaching materials included with “The 1619 Project,” a New York Times series that traced the history of slavery in America, also fueled controversy over banning content from education and First Amendment freedoms.

But many of the state laws have swept even more broadly:

● A Tennessee law passed in May bans teaching “prohibited concepts” such as the idea that “a meritocracy is inherently racist or sexist” or that “The rule of law does not exist, but instead is a series of power relationships and struggles among racial or other groups.” Violations could result in fines, proposed by the state Department of Education, of $1 million or more.

● An Arizona law passed in July bars teachers from any instruction that “presents any form of blame or judgment on the basis of race, ethnicity or sex.”