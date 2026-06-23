Spotlight COMMENTARY MTCC president: McDowell Tech can help you find good jobs, good futures By J.W. KELLEY President of McDowell Technical Community College Jun 23, 2026 17 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save My first teenage job was at a summer church camp. The weekdays started early with cleaning the pool before breakfast. J.W. Kelley PHOTO SUBMITTED kAm|@C?:?8D H6C6 DA6?E 4FEE:?8 8C2DD[ H665 62E:?8 2?5 92?5=:?8 @E96C =2?5D42A:?8 5FE:6D] p7E6C?@@?D H6C6 7@C =:768F2C5:?8 2?5 E6249:?8 DH:>>:?8 =6DD@?D] $2EFC52JD H6C6 7:==65 H:E9 4=62?:?8[ >2:?E6?2?46 2?5 H92E6G6C 6=D6 ?66565 E@ 36 5@?6]k^AmkAm%96 A2J H2D D>2==[ 3FE E96 7@@5 H2D 7C66] u@C 2 E66?286 3@J[ E92E H2D 2 DF3DE2?E:2= 7C:?86 36?67:E] (2D :E 2 8@@5 ;@3n x? >2?J H2JD[ J6D] |J H@C< 6E9:4 2?5 492C24E6C 8C6H 7C@> E92E 7:CDE 6IA6C:6?46 @7 7F== 52JD @7 H@C<[ D:I 52JD 2 H66<] x =62C?65 9@H E@ 7@==@H 5:C64E:@?D[ D6CG6 @E96CD[ 2?5 8:G6 >J 36DE 6G6? H96? 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Here’s what’s coming in July 'I shot that guy': Hickory man gets $2.5M bond; charged with murder of business partner, who was on area school board Boil water notice issued for Nebo water customers Letter from Marion resident voices concern over state legislation These brands pulled back on Pride. It could cost them. Here's why Old Fort man charged with shooting into home, kicking in door He was 28 in law enforcement training when he had a medical emergency. The people around him saved him. kAm(92E >2<6D 2 ;@3 2 “8@@5 ;@3n” %92E :D 36:?8 5:D4FDD65 ?2E:@?2==J[ C68:@?2==J 2?5 =@42==J] x? 4@>>F?:EJ 4@==686 =6256CD9:A[ E96 4@?G6CD2E:@? 92D 6IA2?565 36J@?5 2446DD[ 6?C@==>6?E 2?5 8C25F2E:@? C2E6D] %9@D6 E9:?8D DE:== >2EE6C 566A=J] qFE >@C6 =6256CD 2C6 ?@H 2D<:?8 H92E 92AA6?D 27E6C 4@>A=6E:@?] s:5 E96 DEF56?E EC2?D76C DF446DD7F==Jn s:5 E96 4C656?E:2= =625 E@ >62?:?87F= 6>A=@J>6?En s:5 65F42E:@? 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E9:D ?6H :?:E:2E:G6 E@ 5:D4@G6C |4s@H6== %649’D 4FCC6?E H@C<7@C46 65F42E:@? @AA@CEF?:E:6D]k^AmkAm':D:E FD 2E k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^>45@H6==E649]65F^H@C<7@C46\56G6=@A>6?EQm9EEADi^^>45@H6==E649]65F^H@C<7@C46\56G6=@A>6?Ek^2m E@ =62C? >@C6]k^Am J.W. Kelley is president of McDowell Technical Community College. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Privatizing Social Security is the best way to save it | Les Rubin The Social Security retirement trust fund is projected to be depleted in late 2032, one year sooner than previously forecast. At that point, t… Elon Musk's new 'trillionaire' status is a good thing, actually | Jonah Goldberg I am not a huge fan of Elon Musk as a political activist or commentator. 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