WNC Afield: Baker's Mountain is great, but never on a Wednesday

Use your trail map to find the beginning of the red trail. It is just off to the left as you leave the ranger station. At first, the trail wanders around the toe of the mountain. Initially, the dirt trail is comfortable under foot. The path is slightly wider than a single track and the terrain gently rolls along the hill. Stay alert; there have been several bear and bobcat sightings in these hills.

After a bit, you will notice that there is more uphill than just rolling. Then you start to climb. This is not a switchback trail. The climb becomes fairly steep and you will encounter loose, rolling rocks. Keep you pace slow and steady. Plan on a straight-up climb until you get to the blue trail. When you see the blue marker, there is still more climbing to do, but you’re on the last leg before the lookout. There isn’t much of a chance to get too far off the trail. It is an obvious, straight climb to the wooden lookout platform. When you get there, enjoy the view. You will have earned it. Now is the time for the power bar and the selfie. If we had been alone on the platform I might have succumbed to a nap but I had to resist. Image is everything.