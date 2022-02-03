WNC Afield: Baker's Mountain is great, but never on a Wednesday

While I’m taking a few weeks off and while the weather is still a little unpredictable, I thought I would revisit a trail we explored almost two years ago. The trails in this area are well-maintained and will support your hike in all types of weather.
Usually, when I recommend a trail, I’m sure at least 75% of you will like it. Hikers, being what we are, find that not all trails are just to our liking, so if I can offer something you like most of the time I’m satisfied.
This time, I think I’m going to please about 90% of you with this trail. In fact, it’s not just one trail, it’s a park. I know some of you are more hard-core, but don’t back off because this is in a park. We’ll explore some more difficult trails in the near future plus I really think you’ll find something here that will satisfy you. Here’s an idea: Take the family and a picnic lunch. If you’re tight on space, just take the lunch.
I had an opportunity to walk and talk with Park Ranger Patty Wimberly. She updated me on the current status of the park. There are several picnic shelters, all are open. Masks are not required but social distancing is strongly appreciated when you see others who are not with your group. Mountain biking is strongly discouraged (the trails just can’t support it), but there is a short, paved trail that allows very small children to ride their bikes. This same trail is wheel-chair accessible. Park hours now are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. all days but Wednesday. They are closed on Wednesday.
When you get to the park, you can go to the kiosk or talk to a ranger to get a trail map. You will be able to plan your hike to get in as many miles as you would like. The route I’m going to review is the “red” trail to the “blue” trail, and then up to the observation platform. Returning on the blue trail and continuing on the red loop back to the beginning.
Bakers Mountain - Red Trail
Difficulty: Moderate/Advanced
Shoes: If you have them, I strongly suggest a good hiking boot. The trail is not designed with switchbacks. A lot of it is straight up with loose footing.
Time: Expect to spend at least two hours if you go red to blue and back. As I said, you can customize this hike to get the time or distance you wish. I think the route I am recommending will give you the best workout.
Distance/Elevation: Plan on 4 to 5 miles. The elevation gain is about 600 feet.
Safety: Parts of the trail are quite steep and can be unsteady. Watch for loose dirt and rocks under your feet. Water is an absolute necessity. Take snacks so you can munch when you get to the top.
There are running-water restrooms at the main trail entrance and close to the ranger office.
Courtesy: You probably won’t see bikers but keep an eye out just in case. Main thing to remember these days is keeping your distance when you see other hikers.
HOW TO GET THERE:
The park is in Catawba County. From Marion or Morganton, head east on Interstate 40 to exit 119. From Hickory, head west to the same exit. Go south from Exit 119. You will be on Henry River Rd. Here’s a side note: After about half a mile, you will see some old houses on your left. The area is called Mill Village. These houses were in several scenes of the movie “The Hunger Games.”
The area is mostly closed now and you have to pay when you can get in, but it’s a pretty interesting area and I think it has a brewery. Keep heading south. Here’s a tricky part: Henry River Rd. runs into Old Shelby Rd. There will be a fire station on your left. Turn right, and then veer left to stay on Old Shelby Rd. After a bit, look for a sign on your left that says, “Bakers Mountain Park.” That’s your turn into the park. The sign is not very large, so if you miss it, there’s a place to turn around in about a quarter-mile. Once on the park road keep going until you come to the end.
(This area is also on Google Maps).
The trail starts from the ranger office.
THE TRAIL:
Use your trail map to find the beginning of the red trail. It is just off to the left as you leave the ranger station. At first, the trail wanders around the toe of the mountain. Initially, the dirt trail is comfortable under foot. The path is slightly wider than a single track and the terrain gently rolls along the hill. Stay alert; there have been several bear and bobcat sightings in these hills.
After a bit, you will notice that there is more uphill than just rolling. Then you start to climb. This is not a switchback trail. The climb becomes fairly steep and you will encounter loose, rolling rocks. Keep you pace slow and steady. Plan on a straight-up climb until you get to the blue trail. When you see the blue marker, there is still more climbing to do, but you’re on the last leg before the lookout. There isn’t much of a chance to get too far off the trail. It is an obvious, straight climb to the wooden lookout platform. When you get there, enjoy the view. You will have earned it. Now is the time for the power bar and the selfie. If we had been alone on the platform I might have succumbed to a nap but I had to resist. Image is everything.
I recommend you go back down the blue trail until you intersect the red trail once more. A right turn will allow you to complete the loop. The route will take you through a low, possible marshy in damp weather, valley, and then back up to the parking lot. Now, unpack that lunch and have a (no alcohol allowed in the park) soda.