WNC Afield: A little tricky, but totally worth the effort

Just past Jane Bald, we decided to stop for a snack. Before long a through hiker, who was behind us on the trail, caught up and decided to take a break. Since starting at the beginning of the trail, he had been hiking for a little over a month. He recalled some highs and lows but overall was still very enthusiastic about the journey ahead. We wished him well and off he went hiking alone for, hopefully, another 1,850 miles or so.

How to Get There: This review is just to get you interested. The best way to find the hike is to use Google Maps. Type in “Carvers Gap Trailhead” and you are set. From Marion, expect to drive less than an hour.

Logistics: My least favorite type of trail is an out-and-back. I have had this hike in the hopper for several months, but I only wanted to go in one direction. Recently, one of my hiking buddies found Mountain Harbour B&B. This business caters to hikers on the AT. One of their offerings is a shuttle service from the end of a trail back to the trailhead where the cars are parked.

There are several ways to approach this hike, including a 13-mile out-and-back, or starting from either end. We chose the shuttle method back to Carvers Gap and were extremely pleased with the professionalism of Mountain Harbour.