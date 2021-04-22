WNC Afield: A little tricky, but totally worth the effort

“To appreciate the beauty of a snowflake, it is necessary to stand out in the cold.”
When Aristotle wrote those words, he had obviously never hiked with a group similar to mine.
Seems when you promise a lovely springtime hike, you have to deliver or there will be grumbling all along the trail until the sun and the exercise warm things a little.
If you decide to take this adventure, keep in mind that the starting point is at an elevation of 5,512 feet in a fairly exposed high mountain gap that almost always suffers from a mild to forceful crosswind.
So, in hindsight, a few snow flurries shouldn’t be a surprise. But hindsight doesn’t help much when you can’t feel your nose. We’ll discuss this a little more seriously in a bit. For now, be assured that the payoff on this hike will be well worth a little discomfort in the beginning.
Appalachian Trail – Carvers Gap to Roaring Creek Road
Difficulty: Almost every section of the AT is rated as advanced/hard. There are moderate and even easy parts, but be prepared to work a little.
Shoes: A solid hiking boot or shoe will be needed. The AT is a well-worn trail. Sometimes the challenge is not the gain or loss of elevation but the ground under your feet. The years have worn the trail away, often leaving no soft dirt to cushion your steps. A good shoe or boot will help with the rocks and roots.
Time: Allow yourself about 4.5 hours for this segment of the trail. It shouldn’t take you that long, but the views are going to captivate you. Allow yourself enough time to enjoy them.
Distance: Total distance one way is 7.2 miles. Elevation gain is about 814 feet. This hike is a point to point.
Safety: Trail ratings on the AT are based primarily on the technical difficulty of the trail, not just elevation. You should be aware of your hiking skills if you plan to tackle this one.
No bikes or horses are allowed on this section. There are very few places on the entire Appalachian Trail where anyone other than hikers is allowed to travel.
You will find nice restroom facilities at the Carvers Gap parking area.
The cold weather is no joke. Regardless of the time of year you choose to make your hike, I recommend you carry a day pack. Bring some lightweight gloves, a head covering, and an additional layer of clothing. The altitude and the exposure lend themselves to abrupt weather changes during any season. An extra peanut butter-and-jelly sandwich couldn’t hurt.
Courtesy: For me, it’s a treat to meet and talk to someone who has decided to hike the entire trail. Through-hikers on the Appalachian Trail should be admired. They set a difficult goal for themselves when they leave from Georgia planning to hike the 2,190 miles to Maine. Although some do start in Maine and end in Georgia, most tend to head north out of Springer Mountain.
Just past Jane Bald, we decided to stop for a snack. Before long a through hiker, who was behind us on the trail, caught up and decided to take a break. Since starting at the beginning of the trail, he had been hiking for a little over a month. He recalled some highs and lows but overall was still very enthusiastic about the journey ahead. We wished him well and off he went hiking alone for, hopefully, another 1,850 miles or so.
How to Get There: This review is just to get you interested. The best way to find the hike is to use Google Maps. Type in “Carvers Gap Trailhead” and you are set. From Marion, expect to drive less than an hour.
Logistics: My least favorite type of trail is an out-and-back. I have had this hike in the hopper for several months, but I only wanted to go in one direction. Recently, one of my hiking buddies found Mountain Harbour B&B. This business caters to hikers on the AT. One of their offerings is a shuttle service from the end of a trail back to the trailhead where the cars are parked.
There are several ways to approach this hike, including a 13-mile out-and-back, or starting from either end. We chose the shuttle method back to Carvers Gap and were extremely pleased with the professionalism of Mountain Harbour.
The Trail: There is a legend among the Catawba people of a great battle between the Catawba and the Cherokee that took place atop the mountain that left the rhododendron crimson and caused parts of the mountain to be treeless. There has been no evidence of that battle, but I like the story so I’m sticking to it. From the parking area, you can see the Roan High Knob and, if you are lucky and your timing is right, the crimson of the rhododendron.
If there is no bloom, don’t worry. There are more than 800 plant species and 188 bird species to find on your hike. Look across the highway to the beginning of the trail. It is an obvious set of steps that will start you on your way.
The start of the trail is designed to attract tourists. It is wide and easy under foot. The climb is gradual to the top of Round Bald at 5807 feet.
Once you leave Round Bald, the route starts to look more like a trail. The tourist attraction falls behind and you can look across the ridge to your next climb, Jane Bald. Head down into the saddle and back up the rocky trail. There is no need to tell you to stop and admire the view. It feels like you have been lifted into the sky and the world is below. You are looking at the high point of the Unaka Range of the Southern Appalachian Mountains.
One more climb toward the top of Roan Mountain. At about the same time you reach the top of Roan, there will be a trail marker sending you down and to the left. That is the Appalachian Trail. If you continue straight ahead, the next summit will be Grassy Ridge Bald at 6,165 feet. Take note that a hike from the parking area to Grassy Ridge makes a great out-and-back. It will be a day hike with all the views of an AT hike.
Almost immediately after the left turn, the terrain changes. One of the most notable changes is how deeply the trail is worn into the mountainside and the closeness of the canopy overhead. From here to the end will be primarily downhill but don’t expect a leisurely walk. Rocks, roots, and the step-down turns make this a pretty technical hike. Stay alert and watch your foot placement.
As the trail approaches Yellow Mountain, the trail softens somewhat and becomes a much more enjoyable stroll down the ridge. On the day of our hike, the ground was a white carpet of wildflowers. If this had been the only payoff for the hike, we would have taken it with complete satisfaction. I urge you, if you can complete some of these outings, don’t let these gifts pass you by.
Before long you will come to the Stan Murray Shelter. This shelter was named for Stanley A. Murray. Among many other things, he was a major player in getting the National Trails System Act passed in 1968. If there is room, the picnic table will give you a place to rest and have another snack if you need it.
The trail rolls a little, but it’s fairly easy hiking from the shelter to the intersection with the Over Mountain Victory Trail. When you reach this point, you will be standing at the highest point of the American Revolution. This cross-trail, the OVNHT, was the route taken by the patriots on their way to Kings Mountain for one of the most decisive battles of the war.
Our trail hike ends here. Time to take the short, steep trail toward the Overmountain Shelter, the red barn off to the right, which will lead us down to the Forest Service road. At the gravel road, turn left and it is about seven-tenths of a mile to the FS gate and parking area where the shuttle will be waiting.
If, as we did, you plan your trip as a point-to-point, you will gain lots of photos and memories with a relatively moderate investment. Just remember: When you hike any section of the AT, you’re in the big leagues. Plan ahead. Stay safe.