FERGUSON — Frontiersman Daniel Boone had three homesites in the Ferguson area (then known as the Yadkin Valley). His neighbors were the Ferguson brothers from Scotland and their families.

Whippoorwill Academy and Village is an historic site in Ferguson founded by the late Edith Ferguson Carter. There will be a celebration of the life of the Boones and the Scots in the area with a Daniel Boone Festival and Scots in the Valley Festival on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $10, with free admission for children second grade and younger. There is also free parking and food available for purchase.

Event schedule

Music at the pickin’ porch:

10-11 a.m.: Jack Thompson and Friends

11 a.m. to noon: Lily Harwell

Noon to 1 p.m.: Rob McHale

1-2 p.m.: Judy Triplett and the Wilkes Record Players

2-2:30 p.m.: Recognition of the clans and descendants of Daniel Boone

2:30-3:30 p.m.: Bob and Roberta Kogut

3:30-4:15 p.m.: RG Absher

4:15-5 p.m.: Bob Henson and the Caldwell Jam

Bagpiper Eric Heisler will play periodically throughout the day.

Boone descendants are invited to check in at the entrance to the village. Those of Scottish heritage are also invited to check in at the entrance to the village. There may be many who are connected to the Boones as well as to a Scottish clan.

Display and talk by Effley Howell about “Time to Teach”/History of the African American Experience in our area will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the large white tent. A magic show by Asheville magician “Wendell Wandell” will be performed at the large white tent from 1-1:30 p.m. Author and dog breeder Bob Plott will share information about N.C.’s designated dog, the Plott Hound, at the large white tent from 2:30-3:30 p.m.

There will be hearth-cooking demonstrations at the Daniel Boone cabin. This cabin is a replica of the original cabin with actual stones from the Boone cabin used for the chimney and fireplace. Debby Stone will be demonstrating spinning from the Boone cabin. Blacksmith Marc Banks will be pounding away at the blacksmith shop. Appalachian egg basket weaver Cindy Beam will be demonstrating this old-time craft. Jim Bordwine from Virginia will be a new addition to the village with his ability to demonstrate how the early settlers made salt. He will also have the extracted salt for sale. There will be a booth for the quilters who create The Quilts of Valor for combat veterans. Village painter Tim Larson will also be demonstrating the fine art of putting a brush to canvas. Native American Cherokee, Patricia Davis of the Wolf Clan, will have a booth set up to engage visitors with her talk about the earliest Americans in our area. Michael Riggs will be in the Chapel of Peace and demonstrate the pump organ. Also that day, Debra Green will be performing with guitar in the chapel. Historian Jill Privott will be telling visitors about the early American language of fans in the Whippoorwill schoolhouse from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Throughout the day, there will be N.C. history videos shown in various buildings:

The Daniel Boone hunting lodge will show a film about the famous pioneer.

The Tom Dooley Museum will show two different films: The Battle of Kings Mountain and also the Tom Dooley film.

The Legend of the Blowing Rock will be shown upstairs in the Whippoorwill schoolhouse.

ArtMix (a group of western N.C. artists) will be on exhibit at the Smokehouse Gallery. Patricia Leonard will be demonstrating the art of wood burning on the porch of the gallery. Those wanting to create art will find an art tent set up near the country store. A petting zoo with Zandra Laws will be located near the schoolhouse and gallery. Be careful walking near the jail since you will likely be arrested. The N.C. Daniel Boone Trail Organization will be set up near the Daniel Boone Cabin. The Ferguson Grange will also have an information tent set up with plants for sale. Area authors will also be present as vendors.

For some real excitement, there will be some Scottish and frontier games to be played in the center field from 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Matt’s Country store and the bookstore will also be open.