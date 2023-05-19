The following cases were heard in McDowell County District Court on Wednesday, April 19; Wednesday, April 26; and Monday, May 1:

Wednesday, April 19

Judge: Robert Martelle

Prosecutor: Sean Odom

Samantha Brasecker, 30, of Marion, was found guilty of second-degree trespassing. Must serve 12 months supervised probation. Must pay court costs.

Wayne Matthew Elliott, 48, of Marion, was found guilty of operating a vehicle with no insurance and no liability insurance. Must serve 12 months unsupervised probation. Fined $50. Must pay $65 for a court-appointed attorney. Must pay court costs.

Gregory Dean Lewis, 43, of Old Fort, was found guilty on two counts of breaking and entering. Must serve 24 months supervised probation. Must pay $130 for a court-appointed attorney. Must pay $600 in restitution to the victim. Must pay court costs.

Alexander Mayes, 30, of Marion, was found guilty of driving while impaired, level four. Must serve 12 months unsupervised probation. Fined $200. Must perform 48 hours of community service. Must pay court costs.

Adam Lee Rose, 28, of Marion, was found guilty of driving while impaired, level four. Must serve 12 months unsupervised probation. Must pay $65 for a court-appointed attorney. Must perform 48 hours of community service. Must pay court costs. Fined $200.

Michael Robert Whitson, 46, of Nebo, was found guilty of felony larceny. Must serve 36 months supervised probation. Must pay $227.50 for a court-appointed attorney. Must pay $2,000 in restitution to the victim. Must pay court costs. Given credit for 22 days time served.

Wednesday, April 26

Judge: Michelle McEntire

Prosecutor: Sean Odom

Faith Isabel Bernal, 34, of Marion, was found guilty of driving while impaired, level five. Must serve 12 months unsupervised probation. Must pay $65 for a court-appointed attorney. Must perform 24 hours of community service. Must pay court costs.

Jake Ryan Davis, 35, of Nebo, was found guilty of breaking and entering. Given credit for seven days time served.

Jason Daniel Harwood, 45, of Marion, was found guilty on two counts of driving while license revoked. Must serve 12 months unsupervised probation. Must pay $65 for a court-appointed attorney. Must pay court costs.

Rebecca Lynn Revis, 47, of Marion, was found guilty of driving while impaired, level four. Must serve 12 months supervised probation. Fined $300. Sentenced to 48 hours in jail. Must pay court costs.

Holly Alecia Silvers, 37, of Bakersville, was found guilty of breaking and entering. Given credit for 31 days time served.

Fred Andrew Banks III, 48, of Marion, was found guilty of possession of methamphetamine. Sentenced eight to 19 months in jail. Given credit for 11 days time served.

Monday, May 1

Judge: Corey Mackinnon

Prosecutor: Sean Odom

Gary James Benfield, 49, of Nebo, was found guilty of simple assault. Must serve 12 months supervised probation. Must pay $65 for a court-appointed attorney. Must pay court costs.

Matthew Aaron Elliott, 38, of Marion, was found guilty of carrying a concealed gun and shoplifting. Must serve 12 months unsupervised probation. Must perform 24 hours of community service. Must pay $65 for a court-appointed attorney. Must pay court costs.

Skyla Goodman, 21, of Black Mountain, was found guilty of misdemeanor larceny. Given credit for three days time served.

Donald Brian McNeely, 49, of Morganton, was found guilty of driving while license revoked. Sentenced to seven days in jail. Given credit for four days time served.

Amy Elizabeth Melott, 46, of Mars Hill, was found guilty of driving while impaired, level four. Must serve 12 months unsupervised probation. Fined $200. Must perform 48 hours of community service. Must pay court costs.

James Michael Rhom, 50, of Marion, was found guilty on two counts of driving while license revoked. Must serve 12 months unsupervised probation. Must pay $65 for a court-appointed attorney. Must pay court costs.

David Lee Kelly Rhyne, 34, of Marion, was found guilt of driving while license revoked. Must serve 12 months unsupervised probation. Must pay $65 for a court-appointed attorney. Must pay court costs.

Kyle Randall Taylor, 39, of Old Fort, pleaded not guilty of misdemeanor larceny, was found guilty. Must serve 12 months unsupervised probation.