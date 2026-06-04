Top Story Spotlight S.C. man charged with statutory rape of McDowell child From Staff Reports Jun 4, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save An investigation that began after a runaway juvenile from McDowell County was located has led to the arrest of a South Carolina man on felony child sex charges.kAm~? |@?52J[ |2J ``[ |4s@H6== r@F?EJ $96C:77’D ~77:46 56AFE:6D C6DA@?565 E@ 2DD:DE E96 ~=5 u@CE !@=:46 s6A2CE>6?E :? =@42E:?8 2 CF?2H2J ;FG6?:=6] ~?46 E96 F?56C286 76>2=6 H2D 7@F?5[ :?7@C>2E:@? D92C65 5FC:?8 E96 :?G6DE:82E:@? 2==6865 E92E $2>F6= qC25D92H[ cf[ @7 r@?H2J[ $]r][ 925 6?82865 :? :?2AAC@AC:2E6 D6IF2= 4@?E24E H:E9 E96 ;FG6?:=6 2AAC@I:>2E6=J @?6 H66< 367@C6 D96 =67E 96C C6D:56?46] pE E92E E:>6[ qC25D92H H2D DE2J:?8 2E E96 9@>6 H:E9 E96 G:4E:> 2?5 @E96C 72>:=J >6>36CD[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^Am kAmp? :?G6DE:82E:@? 3J s6E64E:G6 q:==:6 qC@H? H:E9 E96 D96C:77’D @77:46 4@?7:C>65 E96 2==682E:@? 2?5 492C86D 282:?DE qC25D92H H6C6 7:=65] qC@H? 492C865 qC25D92H H:E9 76=@?J DE2EFE@CJ C2A6 @7 2 49:=5 `d J62CD @7 286 @C J@F?86C 2?5 76=@?J :?5646?E =:36CE:6D H:E9 2 49:=5] w6 H2D :?:E:2==J 56?:65 3@?5]k^Am People are also reading… Marion man shot at Love's Travel Stop dies; Lincolnton man now faces murder charge Youth baseball coach gets lifetime ban for viral incident McDowell High School graduation is Friday. Shuttles to run from three parking areas Marion’s 18th annual Liver Mush Festival is coming up. Here's everything you need to know. Appalachian Mountain Brewery bringing new ‘outpost’ to Old Fort. Here's when, where NASCAR team member arrested for allegedly hitting 78-year-old man with golf cart McDowell County alum credits education for preparing him for career in law enforcement Trails, Trains and Travelin’ McCourys: Festival is multifaceted celebration of outdoors, music Greg Biffle’s ex-wife sues driver’s estate, pilot’s estate for wrongful death in plane crash New details emerge about Kyle Busch’s health prior to his death, document shows Sixth grade teacher named McDowell County Schools Teacher of the Year Historic Carson House's Dinner on Buck Creek dedicates new visitor center Greg Biffle narrowly misses NASCAR Hall of Fame. One inductee says he ‘deserves’ it McDowell County property tax rate expected to stay the same in next year's budget Meet the McDowell County Soil and Water District contest winners kAmw6 H2D DF3D6BF6?E=J =@42E65 2?5 2CC6DE65 :? r@?H2J[ $]r][ 2?5 E96? 6IEC25:E65 E@ E96 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ s6E6?E:@? r6?E6C[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^Am Bradshaw SUBMITTED PHOTO 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Marion man shot at Love's Travel Stop dies; Lincolnton man now faces murder charge The shooting happened in Newton on May 11. Greg Biffle’s ex-wife sues driver’s estate, pilot’s estate for wrongful death in plane crash The pilot of the plane that would crash and kill everyone on board, including NASCAR driver Greg Biffle and his family, failed to follow prope… Marion couple charged after kids test positive for meth, marijuana Both were charged with four counts each of exposing a child to a controlled substance and misdemeanor child abuse. Marion woman charged in burglary cases from 2020, 2023 with DNA evidence The charges stem from the break-in of a residence on Mack Noblitt Road in 2020 and the break-in of a storage unit in Marion in 2023. Iredell County Animal Services capture 2 more wild horses; 1 horse continues to roam free The reported owners of the horses were charged in May due to the escape. Watch Now: Related Video Where Is It Illegal To Be Gay? Russia Kills 22 Civilians in Massive 729-Weapon Ukraine Attack Russia Kills 22 Civilians in Massive 729-Weapon Ukraine Attack Ukraine Drone Blockade Starves Russian Frontline — War Shifts Ukraine Drone Blockade Starves Russian Frontline — War Shifts Drone Footage of Ukrainian Strike on Russian Warship Drone Footage of Ukrainian Strike on Russian Warship Recommended for you