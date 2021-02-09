McDowell County Commission Chairman Tony Brown issues statement about his health

On Monday, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners again held their regular meeting without Chairman Tony Brown but he issued a statement that he has been sick with COVID-19 and pneumonia.
Also, county officials said the March regular meeting will be livestreamed so the public can watch remotely.
At the beginning of Monday’s meeting, Vice Chairman David Walker read a prepared statement from Brown.
“I regret I am unable to attend tonight’s Board meeting,” read Brown’s statement. “As some of you are aware, I contracted COVID-19 several weeks ago from a family member. This was unrelated to any functions or meetings as my role of County Commissioner. The virus progressed to pneumonia and forced me to be admitted to the hospital. I am currently at home on the road to a speedy recovery. Thank you to everyone for your thoughts and prayers.”
On Monday, Jan. 25, the commissioners held their regular lunchtime meeting at the Universal Advanced Manufacturing Center but without Brown. At that time, county officials would not give clear answers as to why Brown was not present. However, rumors had circulated in the community that Brown had been hospitalized with COVID-19. When asked about those rumors last month, county officials declined to confirm or deny it.
Brown has previously stated to The McDowell News about how he considers his health to be a private matter. Many other local, state and federal leaders have been candid about their COVID-19 struggles, urging those with whom they had been in contact to get tested.
Later Monday's meeting, County Manager Ashley Wooten said county staff is working to have the regular March meeting livestreamed so the public can watch it remotely. It will not be a Zoom meeting and the commissioners will still gather in the conference room of the Universal Advanced Manufacturing Center. But this would allow the public to see and hear the commissioners live from the safety of their homes.
During the meeting, the board heard the monthly update from Emergency Services Director William Kehler about the COVID-19 situation in McDowell County and ongoing vaccination process.
On Monday, the McDowell County Health Department reported that 48 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The latest report meant McDowell had a total number of 4,410 positive cases. The county Health Department, along with McDowell County Emergency Services, continue to vaccinate health care workers and people who are 65 years of age and older, by appointment only. As of Monday, a total of 5,621 doses had been administered.
On Monday, Commissioners Patrick Ellis and Brenda Vaughn wore face masks throughout the meeting. County staff, such as Wooten and Kehler, and all others present wore face masks throughout the meeting. Walker and Commissioner Chris Allison did not wear face masks throughout the meeting.
In other business, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners:
• Heard the audit report for the county’s 2020 fiscal year. Serina Hinson with the auditing firm of Lowdermilk Church & Co. stated that the audit of the county’s finances showed no concerns. The county has been able to increase its fund balance, which is county money set aside for unforeseen expenses and problems. After hearing the report, the commissioners approved the fiscal year 2020 audit report and the contract for the 2021 audit.
• Approved seeking additional grant money for the continued development of the Universal property. Several months ago, the county submitted a pre-application to the Golden Leaf Foundation for additional money to extend a road further into the property and grade several building sites. The county was invited to submit a $750,000 grant for this project. MEDA Director Chuck Abernathy and his staff have completed the application and asked the commissioners formally approve the submission of the grant. There is no required county match.
• Heard an update about the public shooting range. Architect Chuck Hamrick has presented a design of the office and storage building to the N.C. Wildlife Commission for their review and approval. That part of the project will be bid separately from the current work.
• Accepted the draft floorplan drawings for the building at 69 N. Main St. in Marion. This is the former Kirksey Funeral Home building that was bought by the county. Hamrick has submitted a draft floorplan to the commissioners. They voted to accept the floor plan and Hamrick will start working on the architectural drawings. Hamrick estimates the renovation cost to be in the range of $100 a square foot. Wooten said the renovation of this building “will be fully paid for out of dedicated revenues.”
• Heard an update on the construction work of the McDowell Emergency Services headquarters, which is scheduled for a late 2021 to early 2022 completion. Station Four on U.S. 221 North is essentially complete with furnishings and equipment yet to be installed . The goal is to have that station operational by next month.
• Heard a report from Wooten about the process for the 2021-2022 budget, which is starting within the next few days. The county manager has sent out a packet about the budget to the internal and external agencies. This year, the process will lean more into planning for future needs, capital and otherwise, according to Wooten.
• Agreed to advertise the delinquent property taxes in the March 17 edition of The McDowell News.
• Approved several administrative items.
• Appointed Brian Merritt, the new president of McDowell Technical Community College, to the Region C Workforce Development Board.
• Approved a power line easement requested by Duke Energy. The easement is for the county-owned property known as the old Hendrix farm (the land intended for a future water treatment plant). This new electric line by Duke would serve the property to the east.
• Approved a lease with the Saddle and Bridle Club for the use of county-owned property.