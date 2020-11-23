MBA announces 11th annual Small Business Saturday

Marion Business Association announced that as a member of the American Express Neighborhood Champion Program, it will host Shop Small Saturday Craft Stroll as part of Small Business Saturday, which takes place on Saturday, Nov 28.

Created by American Express in 2010, Small Business Saturday celebrates the impact small businesses have on communities across the country. Local crafters will be on the sidewalks of Marion to celebrate Shop Small Saturday, according to a news release.

Downtown businesses are invited to host a local artisan or crafter in front of their business Saturday, Nov. 28 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Some businesses will feature their own products on the sidewalk.

To meet COVID-19 safety guidelines, vendors and visitors should follow the 3 Ws = Wear a mask, Wait 6 feet apart and Wash hands. To accommodate visitors, an open walkway on the sidewalk is to be maintained as the street will remain open.

This year’s celebration is the 11th Annual Small Business Saturday, since it started in 2010, consumers have reported spending an estimated $120 billion across all Small Business Saturdays combined. That’s $120 billion toward helping communities thrive, spent over just 10 days alone, according to the news release.