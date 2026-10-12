Top Story Spotlight Nebo woman charged with fentanyl possession following traffic stop Mike Conley Oct 12, 2026 Oct 12, 2026 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A McDowell County woman has been charged with possession of fentanyl.kAmqC:EE2?J s6?6 y@92??D[ bh[ @7 }63@[ :D 492C865 H:E9 76=@?J A@DD6DD:@? @7 76?E2?J= 2?5 >:D56>62?@C A@DD6DD:@? @7 5CF8 A2C2A96C?2=:2[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 4@FCE 5@4F>6?ED] k^AmkAm|4s@H6== r@F?EJ $96C:77’D ~77:46 56AFE:6D 2DD:DE65 E96 }]r] $E2E6 w:89H2J !2EC@= H:E9 2 EC277:4 DE@A @77 &]$] w:89H2J f_ (6DE @? $6AE] b_] y@92??D H2D 2 A2DD6?86C :? E96 G69:4=6[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6 7C@> E96 D96C:77VD @77:46]k^AmkAm%96 G69:4=6 H2D D62C4965] %96 56AFE:6D 7@F?5 5CF8 A2C2A96C?2=:2[ :?4=F5:?8 4=62C 8=2DD A:A6D 2?5 >2C:;F2?2] %96 D96C:77VD @77:46 D2:5 76?E2?J= 2?5 2 D>2== 5:8:E2= D42=6 H6C6 7@F?5 :? y@92??DV A@DD6DD:@?]k^Am People are also reading… Will Isaias match Helene? National Weather Service forecasters address concerns Weakened Isaias still threatens NC, NWS says. Here's the timeline of the heaviest impacts Candidates for McDowell County Board of Commissioners answer questions Marion's Mountain Glory Festival canceled due to impending Hurricane Isaias weather concerns Candidates for McDowell clerk of Superior Court answer questions Carolina Panthers announce return of running back on Thursday Fact check: Ad targets NC Democratic candidate Jamie Ager's donations and political ties McDowell County reports no injuries after overnight flooding, landslides; EOC center, shelter closes Marion honors retiring emergency services director, longtime business owners Trump doles out billions to voters ahead of midterm elections Old Fort’s Catawba Avenue open again for traffic; Repaving part of streetscape project Candidates for Marion seat on McDowell Board of Education answer questions Nebo man charged with possession of stolen 1976 Yamaha motorcycle McDowell Emergency Services opening shelter at noon, continues to monitor weather Manny Diaz preaches consistency to Duke ahead of Georgia Tech game kAmy@92??D :D :??@46?E F?E:= AC@G6? 8F:=EJ :? 2 4@FCE @7 =2H] k^Am Johanns PHOTO SUBMITTED 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Nebo man charged with possession of stolen 1976 Yamaha motorcycle Sammy Lee Hensley, 36, of Nebo was found to be in possession of one of the bikes after an investigation by Detective Adam Burnette. Marion man faces charges of breaking and entering, marijuana possession After detaining Cook, Baliles searched him and found multiple items belonging to the victim, along with marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Marion man pleads guilty to felony firearm, drug charges Deputies found a semi-automatic 12-gauge shotgun and methamphetamine in a vehicle. Nebo woman charged with stealing $700 in cash from her employer A business owner reported that an envelope containing the money was taken by an employee. NC man charged with 60-plus counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, police say Police say the 31-year-old man may have used the SnapChat social media forum to reach his minor victims, according to a news release from the … Watch Now: Related Video When does Daylight Saving Time end in 2026? Here's when clocks fall back Suspected plague case highlights Russia’s inherited Soviet-era culture of secrecy Suspected plague case highlights Russia’s inherited Soviet-era culture of secrecy Pentagon Says Firing Squad Execution Will Be Livestreamed Pentagon Says Firing Squad Execution Will Be Livestreamed Public will be able to watch Fort Hood shooter's execution, Hegseth says Public will be able to watch Fort Hood shooter's execution, Hegseth says Recommended for you