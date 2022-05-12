West Marion Elementary gets $1,000 grant from Dollar General Literacy Foundation

Goodlettsville, Tennessee – On Thursday, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced the award of approximately $240,000 in literacy grants to North Carolina nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools. The funds are part of nearly $8.2 million awarded throughout the 47 states in which Dollar General operates to support adult, family and summer literacy programs.

West Marion Elementary was awarded $1,000.

“Today’s announcement further demonstrates our commitment to serving teachers and students across the nation,” said Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. “The Dollar General Literacy Foundation believes everyone should have access to programs that help strengthen reading and build critical literacy skills, and teachers should have the tools needed for quality classroom instruction. We are proud to offer grants to schools, libraries and nonprofit organizations that help increase access to education and inspire innovation, helping to build brighter futures for all families.”

North Carolina recipients are listed below, and a comprehensive list of grant recipients may be found online at www.dgliteracy.org. The grants awarded to North Carolina organizations are expected to positively impact the lives of more than 9,088 individuals.

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation is also currently accepting applications for youth literacy grants through Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 10 p.m. CT. These grants aim to support schools, public libraries, and nonprofit organizations within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center in implementing new literacy initiatives or expanding existing ones. Funding may be used to purchase new technology, equipment, books, materials, or software to enhance literacy programs. Grant applications may be found online at http://www.dgliteracy.org.