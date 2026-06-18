Alert Special Weather Statement until THU 6:00 PM EDT Jun 18, 2026 Jun 18, 2026 Updated 1 hr ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Increased Fire Danger Until 6 PM EDT in North Carolina PiedmontWhat’s Happening:A fire danger warning is in effect due to gusty southwest winds, hot temperatures, and extremely dry conditions. This alert is active until 6 PM EDT this evening.Affected Areas:North Carolina PiedmontWhat to Expect: Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Gusty southwest windsHot temperaturesExtremely dry fuels, including dry grasses and dead leavesImpacts: Increased risk of wildfiresPotential for fires to ignite and spread rapidlySafety Tips:Dispose of cigarette butts and matches properly.Avoid using equipment that can create sparks.Keep vehicles off dry leaves and grass.Stay alert and report any signs of fire immediately. People are also reading… Old Fort to see 8-cent property tax increase, 10% increase in water and sewer rates McDowell County bridge temporarily closed for resurfacing The Madness holds soft opening of the new Marion restaurant McDowell Commissioners OK higher fire tax rates for four departments Old Fort man charged with shooting into home, kicking in door McDowell County man wins $100,000 in scratch-off prize Opening soon? The Madness, Copper Penny Grill still coming to Marion, owners say Update: Gas leak in Marion Monday morning cleared; road reopened Lake James beach day, music highlight free things to around McDowell County area this weekend Pedestrian hit by train, killed in downtown Hickory Thursday Mission Ministries Alliance receives award from state health department Marion Juneteenth celebration is this week. Here's the 4-day schedule Adrienne Jones named new McDowell County Emergency Services director Should McDowell County's sales tax increase? Voters to decide this fall Marion man gets multiple drug charges after SWAT Team search When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or mcdowellnews.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Special Weather Statement until THU 1:45 PM EDT Increased Fire Danger Due to Gusty Winds and Dry Conditions Today Watch Now: Related Video ‘You are a coward.’ Judge sentences Gilgo Beach killer to life in prison without parole Alcohol consumption health risks Alcohol consumption health risks Qatar renews mediation efforts for regional stability after US-Iran deal Qatar renews mediation efforts for regional stability after US-Iran deal Stock Market Today: S&P 500 Futures Fall, Dow Gains Amid US-Iran Agreement, SPCX Stock Surge Stock Market Today: S&P 500 Futures Fall, Dow Gains Amid US-Iran Agreement, SPCX Stock Surge Recommended for you