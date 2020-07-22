Report: Search of car at motel in McDowell turns up fentanyl

Two people face drug charges after a search of a car at a motel in Woodlawn turned up fentanyl, a synthetic pain killer, authorities said Wednesday.
Detective Van Williams of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 36-year-old Lauren Ashley Coursey, and 29-year-old Kendrick Schwarting, both addresses listed as Jackson Town Road in Spruce Pine, with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
While aiding Spruce Pine Police Department in a stolen motor vehicle case on Wednesday, June 17, Williams searched a car occupied by the two suspects at Woodlawn Motel.
The search turned up two dosage units of fentanyl.
Coursey got a $10,000 bond and Schwarting got a $10,000 bond.
