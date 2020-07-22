Report: Search of car at motel in McDowell turns up fentanyl
Report: Search of car at motel in McDowell turns up fentanyl

Two people face drug charges after a search of a car at a motel in Woodlawn turned up fentanyl, a synthetic pain killer, authorities said Wednesday.

Detective Van Williams of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 36-year-old Lauren Ashley Coursey, and 29-year-old Kendrick Schwarting, both addresses listed as Jackson Town Road in Spruce Pine, with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.

While aiding Spruce Pine Police Department in a stolen motor vehicle case on Wednesday, June 17, Williams searched a car occupied by the two suspects at Woodlawn Motel.

The search turned up two dosage units of fentanyl.

Pharmaceutical fentanyl is a synthetic opioid pain reliever, approved for treating severe pain, typically advanced cancer pain, according to the CDC It is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine.
 
"However, most recent cases of fentanyl-related harm, overdose, and death in the U.S. are linked to illegally made fentany," the CDC says on its opiod overdose page. "It is sold through illegal drug markets for its heroin-like effect. It is often mixed with heroin and/or cocaine as a combination product—with or without the user’s knowledge—to increase its euphoric effects."

Coursey got a $10,000 bond and Schwarting got a $10,000 bond.

