Olivia Moore crowned as Little Miss McDowell for 2022

The 2022 Little Miss McDowell Pageant was a success. Thirteen young ladies competed for the crown on Saturday, March 19 and participated in a fabulous pageant.
NJROTC would like to tell all of the contestants that they did an amazing job and send them well wishes for the rest of this year.
The contestants this year were absolutely wonderful, and each one was uniquely stunning. All of the cadet “Big Sisters” loved being able to spend the week with the young girls. For the cadets, being a mentor to these young ladies from the middle and elementary schools was everyone's favorite part of the week.
The assistant director, Miss Jordan Thomas, stated “I am very proud of all the young, talented ladies who participated in this year's pageant. I have enjoyed watching all of the friendships that formed between the contestants, as well as the friendships I myself have made. I hope they will be able to return for next year's pageant.”
The night’s winners were Kendal Southerland (first runner-up), Sophia Moore (second runner up), and Tori Allison (Miss Congeniality). Last but not least, Olivia Moore was announced as our new 2022 Little Miss McDowell.
Since this was Ms. Moore’s last opportunity to compete in the pageant, it was especially emotional for her.
In response about being the newly crowned queen, she stated that “I had always hoped that I would win the crown in my very last year because I love this pageant and the quality time with friends and family that comes with it. This achievement is a huge blessing, and more than I could have ever dreamed of.”
Olivia Moore is 12 years old and is in sixth grade at West McDowell Middle School. Her parents are Lee and Kendra Moore. Her hobbies include dance, horseback riding, gymnastics and Future Farmers of America. FFA and design/engineering are her favorite school activities.
Her accomplishments include being invited to FFA National Dance Competition, West Middle School A honor roll, volunteering at the local animal shelter and fostering pets. The most interesting thing to ever happen to Olivia was dancing on Main Street at Disney.
NJROTC would like to congratulate Miss Olivia Moore and wish her a successful reign for her upcoming year. Photos from Saturday will soon be posted on the McDowell High NJROTC’s Facebook Page.