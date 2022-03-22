Olivia Moore crowned as Little Miss McDowell for 2022

The 2022 Little Miss McDowell Pageant was a success. Thirteen young ladies competed for the crown on Saturday, March 19 and participated in a fabulous pageant.

NJROTC would like to tell all of the contestants that they did an amazing job and send them well wishes for the rest of this year.

The contestants this year were absolutely wonderful, and each one was uniquely stunning. All of the cadet “Big Sisters” loved being able to spend the week with the young girls. For the cadets, being a mentor to these young ladies from the middle and elementary schools was everyone's favorite part of the week.

The assistant director, Miss Jordan Thomas, stated “I am very proud of all the young, talented ladies who participated in this year's pageant. I have enjoyed watching all of the friendships that formed between the contestants, as well as the friendships I myself have made. I hope they will be able to return for next year's pageant.”

The night’s winners were Kendal Southerland (first runner-up), Sophia Moore (second runner up), and Tori Allison (Miss Congeniality). Last but not least, Olivia Moore was announced as our new 2022 Little Miss McDowell.