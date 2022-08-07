Old Fort is finalist as one of magazine’s top adventure towns

With its mountain biking, hiking trails and craft breweries, Old Fort is now one of the finalists as a top adventure town by Blue Ridge Outdoors magazine.
For more than 25 years, Blue Ridge Outdoors magazine has been “the definitive guide to outdoor sports, health, and adventure travel in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic.” Distributed every month from Baltimore to Atlanta, Blue Ridge Outdoors features the best destinations for outdoor adventure in the southern Appalachian Mountains. Award-winning writers provide insights into the issues, trends, music and gear. Top photographers provide breathtaking images of the Blue Ridge. The magazine’s Festival Guide and Best of the Blue Ridge Awards highlight leading regional personalities and grassroots gatherings, according to the magazine’s website.
Now, Blue Ridge Outdoors announces the 100 finalists in four categories for its 12th annual Top Adventure Towns Contest.
The Mid-Atlantic and Southeast boast many towns with vibrant outdoor scenes and access to world-class adventure. In August and September, readers of Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine will select their favorites to ultimately crown the region’s best towns for outdoor adventure, according to a news release.
The magazine’s staff narrowed the field to 100 contenders for the 12th annual Top Adventure Towns Contest. They are mountain biking destinations, whitewater oases, climbing paradises, hiking havens, booming craft beer epicenters and live music hot spots.
Readers can now select the top outdoor town in four categories: large town (population 75,001 or greater), medium town (population 16,001 to 75,000), small town (population 3,001 to 16,000), and tiny town (population less than 3,000).
Old Fort is one of the finalists in the tiny town category. In recent years, Old Fort has become a destination for mountain biking with Kitsbow making quality clothing and accessories and the Old Fort Ride House providing a place for cycling enthusiasts to refresh and regroup. Hikers enjoy visiting Catawba Falls and new hiking trails are in the works. Breweries like Hillman Beer and Whaley Farm Brewing are putting Old Fort on the craft beverage map.
Round One — Monday, Aug. 8 to Monday, Aug. 22
Round Two — Tuesday, Aug. 23 to Monday, Aug. 29
Round Three — Tuesday, Aug. 30 to Tuesday, Sept. 6
The four winning towns will be featured in the November issue of Blue Ridge Outdoors magazine.
“The Blue Ridge is full of towns that offer an abundance of recreation opportunities and accompanying culture that supports the outdoors,” says editor-in-chief Jedd Ferris. “We’re excited for our readers to once again help us spotlight the region’s best adventure destinations.”
Vote for your favorite adventure towns by visiting www.blueridgeoutdoors.com/toptowns.
Nominees can rally voters by downloading and using the social media graphic linked here:
The 100 finalists in the adventure towns contest include:
Tiny
Banner Elk
Berkeley Springs, W.Va.
Blowing Rock
Blue Ridge, Ga.
Bryson City
Cape Charles, Va.
Cherokee
Damascus, Va.
Davis, W.Va.
Edisto Island, S.C.
Fayetteville, W.Va.
Floyd, Va.
Helen, Ga.
Hot Springs, N.C.
Hot Springs, Va.
Marlinton, W.Va.
McHenry, Md.
Mt. Jackson, Va.
Old Fort
Park City, Ky.
Shepherdstown, W.Va.
St. Paul, Va.
Stuart, Va.
Sylva
Townsend, Tenn.
Small
Abingdon, Va.
Bedford, Va.
Black Mountain
Brevard
Clifton Forge, Va.
Corbin, Ky.
Dahlonega, Ga.
Dawsonville, Ga.
Elkin
Erwin, Tenn.
Franklin
Galax, Va.
Gatlinburg, Tenn.
Hendersonville
Leonardtown, Md.
Lewisburg, W.Va.
Lexington, Va.
Marion, Va.
Prestonsburg, Ky.
Somerset, Pa.
Summersville, W.Va.
Thurmont, Md.
Travelers Rest, S.C.
Waynesville
Wytheville, Va.
Medium
Annapolis, Md.
Beckley, W.Va.
Boone
Bristol, Va./Tenn.
Charlottesville, Va.
Cumberland, Md.
Danville, Va.
Evans, Ga.
Frankfort, Ky.
Frederick, Md.
Fredericksburg, Va.
Georgetown, Ky.
Greenville, S.C.
Hagerstown, Md.
Harrisonburg, Va.
Johnson City, Tenn.
Martinsburg, W.Va.
Maryville, Tenn.
Morganton
Morgantown, W.Va.
Richmond, Ky.
Sevierville, Tenn.
Spartanburg, S.C.
Winchester, Va.
Woodstock, Ga.
Large
Alexandria, Va.
Asheville
Atlanta, Ga.
Baltimore, Md.
Charleston, S.C.
Charlotte
Chattanooga, Tenn.
Chesapeake, Va.
Clarksville, Tenn.
Columbia, S.C.
Columbus, Ga.
Knoxville, Tenn.
Lexington, Ky.
Louisville, Ky.
Lynchburg, Va.
Newport News, Va.
Philadelphia, Pa.
Pittsburgh, Pa.
Raleigh
Richmond, Va.
Roanoke, Va.
Roswell, Ga.
Virginia Beach, Va.
Wilmington
Winston-Salem.