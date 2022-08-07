Old Fort is finalist as one of magazine’s top adventure towns

With its mountain biking, hiking trails and craft breweries, Old Fort is now one of the finalists as a top adventure town by Blue Ridge Outdoors magazine.

For more than 25 years, Blue Ridge Outdoors magazine has been “the definitive guide to outdoor sports, health, and adventure travel in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic.” Distributed every month from Baltimore to Atlanta, Blue Ridge Outdoors features the best destinations for outdoor adventure in the southern Appalachian Mountains. Award-winning writers provide insights into the issues, trends, music and gear. Top photographers provide breathtaking images of the Blue Ridge. The magazine’s Festival Guide and Best of the Blue Ridge Awards highlight leading regional personalities and grassroots gatherings, according to the magazine’s website.

Now, Blue Ridge Outdoors announces the 100 finalists in four categories for its 12th annual Top Adventure Towns Contest.

The Mid-Atlantic and Southeast boast many towns with vibrant outdoor scenes and access to world-class adventure. In August and September, readers of Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine will select their favorites to ultimately crown the region’s best towns for outdoor adventure, according to a news release.

The magazine’s staff narrowed the field to 100 contenders for the 12th annual Top Adventure Towns Contest. They are mountain biking destinations, whitewater oases, climbing paradises, hiking havens, booming craft beer epicenters and live music hot spots.

Readers can now select the top outdoor town in four categories: large town (population 75,001 or greater), medium town (population 16,001 to 75,000), small town (population 3,001 to 16,000), and tiny town (population less than 3,000).

Old Fort is one of the finalists in the tiny town category. In recent years, Old Fort has become a destination for mountain biking with Kitsbow making quality clothing and accessories and the Old Fort Ride House providing a place for cycling enthusiasts to refresh and regroup. Hikers enjoy visiting Catawba Falls and new hiking trails are in the works. Breweries like Hillman Beer and Whaley Farm Brewing are putting Old Fort on the craft beverage map.

Round One — Monday, Aug. 8 to Monday, Aug. 22

Round Two — Tuesday, Aug. 23 to Monday, Aug. 29

Round Three — Tuesday, Aug. 30 to Tuesday, Sept. 6

The four winning towns will be featured in the November issue of Blue Ridge Outdoors magazine.

“The Blue Ridge is full of towns that offer an abundance of recreation opportunities and accompanying culture that supports the outdoors,” says editor-in-chief Jedd Ferris. “We’re excited for our readers to once again help us spotlight the region’s best adventure destinations.”

Vote for your favorite adventure towns by visiting www.blueridgeoutdoors.com/toptowns.

Nominees can rally voters by downloading and using the social media graphic linked here:

The 100 finalists in the adventure towns contest include:

Tiny

Banner Elk

Berkeley Springs, W.Va.

Blowing Rock

Blue Ridge, Ga.

Bryson City

Cape Charles, Va.

Cherokee

Damascus, Va.

Davis, W.Va.

Edisto Island, S.C.

Fayetteville, W.Va.

Floyd, Va.

Helen, Ga.

Hot Springs, N.C.

Hot Springs, Va.

Marlinton, W.Va.

McHenry, Md.

Mt. Jackson, Va.

Old Fort

Park City, Ky.

Shepherdstown, W.Va.

St. Paul, Va.

Stuart, Va.

Sylva

Townsend, Tenn.

Small

Abingdon, Va.

Bedford, Va.

Black Mountain

Brevard

Clifton Forge, Va.

Corbin, Ky.

Dahlonega, Ga.

Dawsonville, Ga.

Elkin

Erwin, Tenn.

Franklin

Galax, Va.

Gatlinburg, Tenn.

Hendersonville

Leonardtown, Md.

Lewisburg, W.Va.

Lexington, Va.

Marion, Va.

Prestonsburg, Ky.

Somerset, Pa.

Summersville, W.Va.

Thurmont, Md.

Travelers Rest, S.C.

Waynesville

Wytheville, Va.

Medium

Annapolis, Md.

Beckley, W.Va.

Boone

Bristol, Va./Tenn.

Charlottesville, Va.

Cumberland, Md.

Danville, Va.

Evans, Ga.

Frankfort, Ky.

Frederick, Md.

Fredericksburg, Va.

Georgetown, Ky.

Greenville, S.C.

Hagerstown, Md.

Harrisonburg, Va.

Johnson City, Tenn.

Martinsburg, W.Va.

Maryville, Tenn.

Morganton

Morgantown, W.Va.

Richmond, Ky.

Sevierville, Tenn.

Spartanburg, S.C.

Winchester, Va.

Woodstock, Ga.

Large

Alexandria, Va.

Asheville

Atlanta, Ga.

Baltimore, Md.

Charleston, S.C.

Charlotte

Chattanooga, Tenn.

Chesapeake, Va.

Clarksville, Tenn.

Columbia, S.C.

Columbus, Ga.

Knoxville, Tenn.

Lexington, Ky.

Louisville, Ky.

Lynchburg, Va.

Newport News, Va.

Philadelphia, Pa.

Pittsburgh, Pa.

Raleigh

Richmond, Va.

Roanoke, Va.

Roswell, Ga.

Virginia Beach, Va.

Wilmington

Winston-Salem.