Officials from McDowell County, Marion and Old Fort to hold meetings

The citizen comment period will follow. This is the time when the public can speak to the commissioners about any issue or item not on the agenda.

County Manager Ashley Wooten will give his report to the board.

Old Fort Board of Aldermen

At around the same time, the Old Fort Board of Aldermen will hold the regular June meeting on Monday at 5:30 p.m. They will meet in the boardroom at the Old Fort Town Hall.

Old Fort officials will call the meeting to order and consider approving the minutes.

The public comment period will follow. This is the time when the public can speak to the aldermen about any issue or item not on the agenda.

The Board of Aldermen will hold a public hearing on the proposed 2021-2022 budget and they will consider adopting the plan. They will vote the writing off of 2009 taxes and delinquent water and sewer bills.

Under old business, the aldermen will talk about the water tank at Auria. Under new business, they will consider the Foothills NC Home Consortium Agreement. A closed session is also scheduled.

McDowell County Board of Education