Officials from McDowell County, Marion and Old Fort to hold meetings

The McDowell County Commissioners, the Old Fort Board of Aldermen, the McDowell County Board of Education and the Marion City Council will all hold their regular meetings for June this week.
McDowell County Commission
First, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners will meet at 5 p.m. Monday in the conference room of the Universal Advanced Manufacturing Center.
The board will recognize School Superintendent Mark Garrett and be introduced to the new parks and recreation director, Chad Marsh. Retiring U.S. Forest Service Officer Wade Keener will be recognized by county officials.
A public hearing will be held about the planning ordinance updates.
The board will hold a public hearing about the recommended 2021-2022 county budget, which doesn’t call for a property rate increase. However, some commissioners have talked about lowering it by 1 cent.
Under old business, the commissioners will talk about the American Rescue Plan and hear updates about the public shooting range and the emergency services building project.
Under new business, the commissioners will consider administrative items, Muddy Creek watershed engineering services, a school property item, transit policies, a fireworks show permit, tax matters and board appointments.
The citizen comment period will follow. This is the time when the public can speak to the commissioners about any issue or item not on the agenda.
County Manager Ashley Wooten will give his report to the board.
Old Fort Board of Aldermen
At around the same time, the Old Fort Board of Aldermen will hold the regular June meeting on Monday at 5:30 p.m. They will meet in the boardroom at the Old Fort Town Hall.
Old Fort officials will call the meeting to order and consider approving the minutes.
The public comment period will follow. This is the time when the public can speak to the aldermen about any issue or item not on the agenda.
The Board of Aldermen will hold a public hearing on the proposed 2021-2022 budget and they will consider adopting the plan. They will vote the writing off of 2009 taxes and delinquent water and sewer bills.
Under old business, the aldermen will talk about the water tank at Auria. Under new business, they will consider the Foothills NC Home Consortium Agreement. A closed session is also scheduled.
McDowell County Board of Education
Also on Monday, the McDowell County Board of Education will discuss the 2020-2021 retirement resolution.
The meeting is set for Monday at 6:30 p.m. in accordance to the Governor’s Executive Order; meeting room capacity is limited to 10 persons. The meeting will be held online and the public can access it at www.mcdowell.k12.nc.us.
In addition to discussing the 2020-2021 retirement resolution, the Board of Education will:
• Give a COVID-19 update
• Approve consent agenda
• Hold a closed session for personnel considerations
For more information, visit www.mcdowell.k12.nc.us.
Marion City Council
The Marion City Council will hold a public hearing about the recommended 2021-2022 and hear a presentation about an affordable housing study during the regular meeting on Tuesday.
The City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the City Hall.
During the meeting, the council will first adopt the consent agenda. This agenda consists of routine and non-controversial items that can be approved in one motion. But a council member can ask that an item be removed and discussed separately.
The consent agenda consists of approval of the June 1 meeting minutes, approval of budget ordinance amendments, adoption of a street improvement project, adoption of City Hall improvements, adoption of Community Building Park playground project, revised city pay and classification plan, adoption of revised personnel policy and a revised travel and expense reimbursement policy.
Next, the council will hold a public hearing about the recommended 2021-2022 budget, which doesn’t call for a property tax rate increase but does include water and sewer rate hikes.
A second public hearing will focus on the annexation of property owned by the McDowell Economic Development Association on Innovation Drive.
A third public hearing is scheduled about the unified development ordinance.
Council will consider adopting amendments to the city code and the water and sewer rate fee ordinance.
The public comment period will follow. This is the time when the public can speak to council about any issue or item not on the agenda.
Council members will consider an agreement regarding the Foothills Regional Commission HOME Consortium program. They will hear a presentation of the affordable housing study.
Council members will consider adopting the revised garbage fee ordinance and the 2021-2022 city fee and rate schedule. They will vote on having meetings with the various community forums.
City of Marion officials will consider street closures for 2021 events and talk about a street request. They will consider appointments to advisory boards.
City Manager Bob Boyette will give his report to council.