The long-delayed open house and grand opening of the Crooked Creek Fire Department will finally happen Saturday.

A few years ago, the fire department put a lot of effort into constructing a new and expanded station to serve the Crooked Creek community. The firefighters moved into the new building in the fall of 2019.

After that, an open house and grand opening were scheduled for the spring of 2020. But then came the COVID-19 pandemic and it had to be postponed for a later time.

That time is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Randy Vess with the Crooked Creek FD, told The McDowell News there will be bouncy houses and other activities for the children. The open house will have guest speakers, tours of the new facility, fire engine activities and a catered lunch from Golden Fried Chicken.

The new Crooked Creek Fire Department station is at 4503 Bat Cave Road near Old Fort.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events/272977458747648?ref=newsfeed.