The N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation recently awarded $3,025,636 in grants for 13 land acquisition projects through the Complete the Trails Program Fund. And four of the trail projects that received the grants are located in McDowell County.

These grants will leverage more than $13 million in matching funds to help local nonprofit partners acquire land for state trails projects in nine North Carolina counties.

The Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina received two grants for the Wilderness Gateway State Trail. One of the grants is $293,700 and will be used for land acquisition at the Pinnacle Mountains West part of the Wilderness Gateway State Trail. The land for this project is located in southern McDowell and northern Rutherford. Another grant of $85,000 was awarded to the Foothills Conservancy for the Wilderness Gateway State Trail. This will be used for land acquisition at the Vein Mountain Road connector part of this trail. This part is located in southern McDowell, according to a news release.

The Vein Mountain Road part is a small section of land but it will connect other areas where the trail is being planned right now. It will allow the trail to go through that area, said Smith Raynor, who is one of two state trail planners with the N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation.

The Wilderness Gateway State Trail will extend from Chimney Rock State Park in Rutherford and continue along the southern McDowell and northern Rutherford county line. It will go through much of Burke and past South Mountain State Park before ending in Catawba. It will run through the towns of Conover, Newton and Maiden.

“The trail will protect and conserve riparian and other important habitats and serve as an ecological corridor between larger tracts of natural lands,” reads the website for the N.C. Trails system. “It will create pathways and walkable downtowns in more urban areas to provide safe and pleasant recreation and exercise opportunities where people live and work. Finally, by creating recreational opportunities with access to scenic wilderness and connections to multiple downtowns, the trail will attract visitors from all areas of North Carolina and beyond.”

Furthermore, the Friends of the Fonta Flora State Trail received two land acquisition grants for the planned trailhead in Old Fort.

The entrance road to the trailhead got a grant of $88,012 and the McDowell County Trail and Trailhead got a grant of $108,500.

Authorized in 2015, the Fonta Flora State Trail will connect Morganton to Asheville with a hiking and biking trail and it will have a loop around Lake James. The trail will traverse Lake James State Park, part of Pisgah National Forest and continue through Marion and Old Fort. It will also connect to the Overmountain Victory State Trail and the Mountains-to-Sea State Trail. When complete, it will be approximately 100 miles long, according to the website for N.C. Trails.

“I can’t think of a better way to celebrate North Carolina’s Year of the Trail than by providing grants to expand numerous official state trails,” said N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Secretary D. Reid Wilson. “We appreciate Gov. Cooper and the General Assembly for their commitment to this effort that will support outdoor recreation, improve public health, and expand access to nature.”

The Complete the Trails Program was created through 2021 legislation that provides an unprecedented level of funding — $29.25 million — for state trails in North Carolina. Complete the Trails Program funds are being used for land acquisition, capacity building, trail development and small community grants. The Complete the Trails Program fund is administered by the N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation in coordination with a nonprofit partner for each state trail. The Division of Parks and Recreation resides within the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, according to the news release.

There are 14 state trails authorized by state law, including seven land-based trails, four paddle trails, and three that are a combination of paddle and land-based trails. The planned mileage for the system is over 3,800 miles. Over 34 state parks, state natural areas, and state recreation areas host or are adjacent to state trail segments.