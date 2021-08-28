MTCC announces winners of inaugural alumni awards

McDowell Technical Community College proudly announced the winners of the college’s inaugural Alumni Awards on Monday during a ceremony held in the Crane Resistoflex Auditorium on the college’s main campus. The winners represent a cross-section of alumni who attended McDowell Tech over a period of more than 35 years.
The recipients are:
• Distinguished Alumni Award: Dawna Ledbetter ‘01
• Outstanding Alumni Award (Career and Technical): Shirley Brown ’85 and ‘88
• Outstanding Alumni Award (College Transfer): Rodney Wheeler ‘00
• Outstanding Alumni Award (Health Sciences): Sharon Davis ‘10
• Young Alumni Award: Samuel Ray Robinson ’16 and ‘20
“This new set of awards is long overdue. We are honored to be able to recognize these outstanding and distinguished alumni for the contributions they have made to McDowell Tech, our community and to their professions,” said Dr. Brian S. Merritt, MTCC President. “They are the college’s new standard bearers, who, by virtue of their leadership and dedication to excellence in their professions and service to others, are role models for our students, potential students and all MTCC alumni.”
Recipients were nominated for these awards by a combination of professional colleagues, college faculty and staff, other alumni and members of the community. Finalists were chosen by a committee comprised of members of the MTCC Board of Trustees, MTCC Foundation Board, and MTCC faculty and staff.
“We are extremely excited to have had so many qualified people from whom to choose the inaugural recipients of these annual awards. It speaks volumes about the quality and character of our graduates and the impressions they are making on those around them,” said Merritt
“It just proves what we’ve known all along—MTCC produces leaders in our community and is a true economic engine for our region.” he said.
Distinguished Alumni Award: Dawna Ledbetter ‘01
Dawna Ledbetter currently serves as Community Outreach Coordinator for McDowell Senior Services. In this role, she connects senior adults with resources they need to live quality, productive lives. She coordinates In-Home Services and has supervised transportation services for this population. In addition, she coordinates the Seniors Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) for McDowell County and frequently makes presentations about the services offered through McDowell Senior Center.
Nominator Emily Roberts, a professional colleague, described Dawna as a person who “…works tirelessly to bring about positive change for her community and for McDowell County overall. (She) devotes most of her waking time to amplifying, lifting up and championing the voices, stories and dreams of others.”
She serves as Board Chair of the West Marion Community Forum and has served or is currently serving on the Dogwood Health Trust Board of Directors, McDowell Chamber of Commerce Board, McDowell Health Coalition Board, McDowell County Transportation Advisory Board, and Parents and Professionals for Upward Mobility.
She has served as Board Chair on several of these boards. At McDowell Tech, she has previously served on the Office Management Advisory Board and participated in MTCC Resource Fairs as a representative of the Senior Center and SHIIP program. She has been honored with a number of awards for her service and volunteerism.
Outstanding Alumni Award (Career and Technical): Shirley Brown ’85 and ‘88
Shirley Brown is no stranger to anyone who studied or visited McDowell Tech from 1978, when she began working at the college, until her retirement in 2012. During that time, she served in a variety of professional roles, from Adjunct Faculty to Executive Secretary to Academic Affairs, Backup to System’s Administrator, Coordinator of Computer Services, Coordinator of Continuing Education, and most notably, Vice-President for Learning and Student Services.
Robert Ayers, who has served the college as a member of the MTCC Board of Trustees, said, “Shirley was a driving force at the college for a number of years. There was a time that I am not sure that MTCC would have survived if not for her driving force and hard work. There is NO person who has given more to this college through time and talent… She has always represented the college in the highest light.”
In the community, Brown worked with the McDowell Volunteer Center, was a member of the Community Resource Council for Marion Correctional Institute and member of the Marion Kiwanis Club, served as Vice-President of the NC Community Colleges Faculty Association, was a board member for McDowell Chamber of Commerce, and was an active member of Fairview Free Will Baptist Church.
Brown was given the Duke Energy Citizenship and Service Award and in 2012 she received the Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award which is reserved for NC residents who have made significant contributions to the state and their communities through their exemplary service and exceptional accomplishments.
Outstanding Alumni Award (College Transfer): Rodney Wheeler ‘00
Wheeler attended McDowell Tech after several years of service in the United States military. After graduating from the college, he went on to further his education at the bachelor’s and master’s degree levels and completed N.C. teacher licensure. He taught school for several years before being named an assistant principal, first at McDowell High School and then East McDowell Middle School.
“Rodney loves to help children learn and to value education,” said Dr. Beverly Watts, Dean of Student Success at McDowell Tech. “He is very passionate about helping students succeed in school and be the best that they can be. He has always been creative in finding ways to reach young people and motivate them. One year, he challenged the senior class at McDowell High School to graduate, and if everyone did, he promised to shave his head. (Another time), he colored his hair to motivate students to do their best.”
Wheeler served on the Social Determinants of Health Work Group for the McDowell Health Coalition, focusing particularly on middle school attendance issues. As an education advocate, he has also encouraged students to attend Camp Opportunity, a summer enrichment opportunity hosted by McDowell County Schools and McDowell Technical Community College. He also promotes MTCC as a great choice for post-secondary education.
Outstanding Alumni Award (Health Sciences): Sharon C. Davis ‘10
After graduating from McDowell Tech, Davis went on to complete a bachelor’s degree in Health Information Administration and is currently working as a Health Information Management (HIM) Manager at HCA Healthcare, formerly Mission Health. For the last five years, she has served as secretary for the Western Mountain Region of the North Carolina Health Information Management Association (NCHIMA) and coordinator for Continuing Education events sponsored through the organization.
She has also served on McDowell Tech’s Health Information Technology Advisory Committee for approximately 10 years and was instrumental in the college’s accreditation site visit last year from the Commission on Accreditation for Health Informatics and Information Management Education (CAHIIM). She serves as a Professional Practice Experience (PPE) Supervisor and during the pandemic has provided virtual sessions for PPE students to participate with departmental staff and the Health Information Management Director at HCA during times our students could not attend PPE sessions in person.
“Sharon embodies the spirit of community and professional involvement that serves as an example for all our students,” said Valerie Dobson, Health Sciences Department Chair and Coordinator of the Health Information Technology Program at McDowell Tech.
Young Alumni Award: Samuel Ray Robinson ’16 and ’20
Sam Robinson began working as an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) for McDowell County Rescue Squad in 2011. Two years later, he became a paramedic with McDowell County EMS, while continuing to serve part-time with the rescue squad.
He was promoted to sergeant with McDowell County EMS in 2015. In addition to his EMT and Paramedic Certificates from MTCC, he returned to school in 2016, earning his Basic Law Enforcement (BLET) degree and began working as a reserve deputy with McDowell County Sheriff’s Department.
In December, 2020, he added to his McDowell Tech training with associate’s degrees in both Emergency Medical Services and Emergency Management. He continues to work for McDowell County EMS where he currently serves full-time as Coordinator of the Community Paramedic Program.
“Sam is simply a hidden gem in McDowell County,” said Rachel Pearson, both an instructor at McDowell Tech and Robinson’s friend. “He has used his knowledge for the better good of his fellow citizens and has devoted his life to serving others — humbly.”