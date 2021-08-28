MTCC announces winners of inaugural alumni awards

She has served as Board Chair on several of these boards. At McDowell Tech, she has previously served on the Office Management Advisory Board and participated in MTCC Resource Fairs as a representative of the Senior Center and SHIIP program. She has been honored with a number of awards for her service and volunteerism.

Outstanding Alumni Award (Career and Technical): Shirley Brown ’85 and ‘88

Shirley Brown is no stranger to anyone who studied or visited McDowell Tech from 1978, when she began working at the college, until her retirement in 2012. During that time, she served in a variety of professional roles, from Adjunct Faculty to Executive Secretary to Academic Affairs, Backup to System’s Administrator, Coordinator of Computer Services, Coordinator of Continuing Education, and most notably, Vice-President for Learning and Student Services.

Robert Ayers, who has served the college as a member of the MTCC Board of Trustees, said, “Shirley was a driving force at the college for a number of years. There was a time that I am not sure that MTCC would have survived if not for her driving force and hard work. There is NO person who has given more to this college through time and talent… She has always represented the college in the highest light.”