On Friday, April 21, North Carolina State University hosted the annual North Carolina Science Olympiad State Competition.

Middle and high schools from across the state earned invitations to the state tournament through top performances at their respective regional tournaments. Schools competing at the state tournament included public, charter, private and magnet schools, according to a news release.

Foothills Community School’s Varsity Team finished in the Top Three at the Asheville Regional Tournament to earn a team invitation to the state tournament. East McDowell Middle School had two students qualify in their individual event and so those two students also got to compete in the state tournament.

Students compete in pairs in a variety of events, demonstrating their knowledge in a variety of science topics. Topics include study events (such as anatomy, forestry, rocks and minerals or dynamic planet), lab events (such as crime busters, disease detectives or bio process lab), and building events (such as bottle rockets, bridge, car, trebuchet or roller coaster). Students spend long hours after school studying, designing, building, and testing their products. McDowell’s scholar athletes showed great sportsmanship, teamwork, and leadership as they navigated success and challenges along the way, according to the news release.

Students finishing in the Top 10 in the state for each event were recognized by name and awarded medals. Earning medals for Foothills Community School were Katelynne and Kierstin Tippey (fifth place in Write It, Do It), Gracie Poteat and Neil LaFountain (sixth place in bottle rockets), Macayden Riddle and Gracie Poteat (sixth place in rocks & minerals), and Brantley Gellman and Gracie Poteat (seventh place in Mission Possible).

Earning medals for East McDowell Middle School were Dylan McPeters and Riley Warren (seventh place in Write It Do It). Foothills Community School’s varsity team finished 27th place in the state - the highest finish for any team from McDowell County, according to the news release.

Behind McDowell County’s successful representation at the state competition are the coaches that guide their students to success. Foothills Community School Science Olympiad Team is coached by Sandra Gunter and Tracy Childers. East McDowell’s Science Olympiad Team is coached by Michelle Simpson.

These coaches spend countless hours throughout the entire school year working with these scholar athletes. The work these coaches do and the hours they spend often goes unnoticed by many but they truly make a difference in these young people’s lives. These young scholars should be extremely proud of what they have accomplished through hard work and dedication individually and as a team. McDowell County should be proud of how these scholar athletes represent our county and our schools at state level competition. The coaches and students look forward to another successful year in 2023-24, stated the news release.