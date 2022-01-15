McDowell leaders work to determine the best use of opioid lawsuit money

Freedom Life will partner with Avery County and some of the funding will go toward the planning and development of establishing a pre- and post-release program for people who have been incarcerated. Freedom Life will open an office in Avery County to address the substance use problems for people there who have been released from incarceration. Hampton said people who are getting out of prison are the highest risk when it comes to drug overdose.

“McDowell County will no longer be known as ‘MethDowell,’” reads the grant application to the Dogwood Trust. “Instead, it will be known as a unified and caring community fully resourced and engaged in comprehensively addressing substance misuse needs, and will have begun experiencing many personal and socio-economic benefits.

“Justice-involved individuals in Avery County will no longer have to live in hopeless struggle, but will have the opportunity and support to live new lives of sustained recovery and hope.”

Now that the Dogwood grant has been received, it is up to community leaders to make the best use of it and plan for the bigger money that is coming.