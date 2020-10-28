McDowell is under a Tropical Storm Watch

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

higher amounts.

- PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for

moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues

are possible.

- PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area

vulnerable to flooding.

- ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take

action may result in serious injury or loss of life.

- POTENTIAL IMPACTS:

- Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues.

- Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches overflow.

- Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow.