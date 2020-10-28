 Skip to main content
McDowell is under a Tropical Storm Watch
A Tropical Storm Watch means tropical storm-force winds are possible somewhere within this area within the next 48 hours.

Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph

- PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force.

- PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for limited wind damage.

- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited

- Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored

mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about.

- Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over.

- A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways.

- Scattered power and communications outages.

* FLOODING RAIN

- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flash Flood Watch is in effect.

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 2-4 inches, with locally

higher amounts.

- PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for

moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues

are possible.

- PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area

vulnerable to flooding.

- ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take

action may result in serious injury or loss of life.

- POTENTIAL IMPACTS:

- Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues.

- Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches overflow.

- Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow.

Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures.

Please continue to monitor local weather forecast.

